Celebrate May the 4th with 15% off Star Wars OtterBox cases

May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day, is the day fans of the movie franchise celebrate all things Star Wars. The origins of the phrase “May the 4th be with you” aren’t well known. Stars Wars dot com says, “the Star Wars fan holiday on May the 4th each year has no single point of origin. It has no official commencement year and no formal dedication. It is a grassroots phenomenon that now transcends the English language pun that inspired it.”

This sale starts tomorrow, May the 4th, and lasts for 24-hours.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The website says that the earliest use of the phrase dates back to 1978, one year after the release of the first Star Wars film, A New Hope. Whenever the term was coined, it has stuck and resonated with billions of fans across the globe. So much so that brands market their goods around this day and, on occasion, offer some decent deals. OtterBox is currently celebrating May the 4th by offering 15% off select Star Wars cases for select smartphones.

OtterBox May the 4th Sale (One Day Only)

Currently, you can get 15% off Star Wars cases from the OtterBox Custom Shop; here are some of the features these cases offer:

Ultra-slim profile with a clear design showcases your iPhone and your style

Precision design ensures buttons and mute switch work just like you expect them to

Drop protection keeps your phone safe without sacrificing your style

Raised screen bumper helps protect the screen

Pair with an OtterBox Amplify screen protector for total 360-degree phone protection

You can check out these deals on the company’s website.

What do you think of this deal? Do you celebrate May the 4th? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on May 3, 2022.