Razer Viper wireless gaming mouse gets even lighter with V2 Pro

Razer is back again with another update, this time making its Razer Viper wireless gaming mouse even lighter with the Viper V2 Pro.

The company used the Razer Viper Ultimate as its baseline, kept the main shape as it fits most grip styles, and made a few tweaks. The upgrades and tweaks make the new mouse just over 20% lighter than the Razer Viper Ultimate. Some of the tweaks made to produce the Razer Viper V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse include:

Improved 2 left side buttons: Community feedback that the Viper Ultimate’s was too flushed

Removed 2 right side buttons: Minimalist design, and for weight reduction

Shape of PTFE feet: Optimal shape for a smoother glide

Mechanical design of L/R key cover: Based on community feedback, improving tactility and mechanical design and at the same time, reducing weight with less material used

Built-in side grips to optional pre-cut grip tapes: Providing the flexibility of grip choices on L/R buttons, sides or both, and also weight reduction

Rigid to flexible PCBA: weight reduction

Combining power and DPI buttons: Functionality & weight reduction

Removed Razer Chroma RGB (say what?!): Minimalist design, for weight reduction, less energy consumption to focus on what matters

From the list above, the one that likely stands out the most is the removal of Razer Chroma RGB… after all, what’s a Razer product without RGB? That said, it does make sense to remove weight and provide a longer-lasting battery, two features that are important for performance to pro gamers. Let’s also face the fact that you’re likely not looking at your mouse while gaming, so is RGB really needed? The minimal glow it does provide from a mouse is very minor, and there are plenty of other peripherals you can get to light up your battle station.

“The Viper V2 Pro was built from the ground up with the best players in the world, with the goal to provide them with a revolution able to improve their performance. We’ve been gathering critical feedback from our players throughout development of the mouse and time and time again we heard that weight, sensors, and switches far and away were most important. We doubled down on all three of those and the result really speaks for itself: try it and you’ll never let it go.” Flo Gutierrez, Director of Global Esports at Razer

Razer also upgraded a few things on the latest Razer Viper wireless gaming mouse:

Focus+ to Focus Pro 30K optical sensor

Optical Mouse Switches Gen-2 to Gen-3

Lighter, more efficient battery

Micro-USB to USB-C charging (yay!)

The Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, developed with Pixart, features 99.8% resolution accuracy, tracks flawlessly on glass surfaces, has a wider mouse mat surface compatibility, and improved power efficiency. The Gen-3 Optical Mouse Switches offer improved tactility, up to 90 million click lifecycle, and no debounce delay or double-clicking issues.

The Razer Viper V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse in white and black.

Key features and specifications of the Razer Viper V2 pro wireless gaming mouse include:

FORM FACTOR: Right-handed Symmetrical

Right-handed Symmetrical CONNECTIVITY: Razer Hyperspeed Wireless (2.4GHz), Wired (USB C)

Razer Hyperspeed Wireless (2.4GHz), Wired (USB C) BATTERY LIFE: Up to 80 hours (constant motion at 1000Hz)

Up to 80 hours (constant motion at 1000Hz) RGB LIGHTING: No

No SENSOR: Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor

Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor MAX SENSITIVITY (DPI): 30,000

30,000 MAX SPEED (IPS): 750

750 MAX ACCELERATION (G): 70

70 PROGRAMMABLE BUTTONS: 5

5 SWITCH TYPE: Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3

Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 SWITCH LIFECYCLE: 90-million Clicks

90-million Clicks ON-BOARD MEMORY PROFILES: 1

1 MOUSE FEET: 100% PTFE

100% PTFE CABLE: Razer™ Speedflex Cable USB A to USB C

Razer™ Speedflex Cable USB A to USB C TILT SCROLL WHEEL: No

No SIZES (L x Grip Width x H): 4.99″ x 2.27″ x 1.49″ | 126.7 mm x 57.6 mm x 37.8 mm

4.99″ x 2.27″ x 1.49″ | 126.7 mm x 57.6 mm x 37.8 mm WEIGHT: 58g and 59g

58g and 59g DOCK COMPATIBILITY: No

The Razer Viper V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse is now available in black or white with an MSRP of US$149.99/€159.99.

Last Updated on May 10, 2022.