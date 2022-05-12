New on Netflix May 13-20: Rebel Wilson wakes from a coma for her Senior Year

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between May 13-19th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in May if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix May 13-19th list in which Rebel Wilson wakes from a 20-year coma to finish her Senior Year.

Coming soon in May

These titles are coming sometime in May, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres

Welcome to Wedding Hell (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): A marriage proposal is supposed to be a happy ending. But for one couple, it becomes the beginning of an uphill struggle over wedding preparations.

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming this month to the streaming service at some point and include:

Dragon Up: Rebels : Hatch and collect rare dragons — then help them revive their magic in this colorful and beautifully animated idle adventure game

Hatch and collect rare dragons — then help them revive their magic in this colorful and beautifully animated idle adventure game Exploding Kittens – The Game: Bring the catnip. Draw as many cards as you can, and do your best to dodge — or defuse — fatal felines. Or else, boom goes the dynamite!

Moonlighter: By day, manage a shop in an idyllic village. By night, explore dungeons, slay monsters and unlock mysteries in this best-of-both-worlds adventure.

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt: Build a medieval city, make smart financial decisions and do whatever it takes to keep your people happy. Who knew running a kingdom was so tough?

And now for the Netflix May 13-19th list:

May 13

Bling Empire: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Los Angeles’s beloved uber-rich Asians are back with even more luxury, glamor and crazy. This season, a romance between Kevin and Kim percolates, Cherie and Jessey’s relationship is questioned, and as Kane and Kevin’s best bud friendship is tested, Beverly Hills’s rivaling queens, Christine and Anna, put a new twist on the art of social warfare. But through it all, the one thing these friends hold dearest to their hearts is their love for each other… and of course, impeccable style.

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri (NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇷): Reexamining his own legacy, a renowned figure in erotic cinema decides to branch out and make movies in other genres, from sci-fi to medieval action.

The Lincoln Lawyer (NETFLIX SERIES): An iconoclastic idealist runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln in this series based on Michael Connelly's bestselling novels.

New Heights (NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇭): When business consultant Michi Wyss inherits his late father's troubled farm he must confront his rural past — and his family's future.

Senior Year (NETFLIX FILM): A cheerleading stunt gone wrong landed her in a 20-year coma. Now she's 37, newly awake and ready to live out her high school dream: becoming prom queen.

May 14

Borrego

May 15

PJ Masks: Season 4 🇺🇸

Sonic the Hedgehog 🇨🇦

May 16

Blippi’s Adventures

Servant of the People: Seasons 2-3

Vampire in the Garden (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): Though mortal enemies, a human girl and a vampire queen set out in search of the paradise where humans and vampires once coexisted in peace.

May 17

The Future Diary: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇯🇵): A brand-new love story unfolds when a young office worker in Tokyo finds herself caught between a charming bartender and a handsome medical student.

May 18

The Circle: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) ): They’re chatty. They’re shady. They’re secretly famous. They’re this season’s players — and all bets are off as they compete for the ultimate prize.

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Anonymous and exploitative, a network of online chat rooms ran rampant with sex crimes. The hunt to take down its operators required guts and tenacity.

Love on the Spectrum U.S. (NETFLIX SERIES): Following the success of the multi-award winning Australian series, this insightful and warmhearted US based docu-series follows autistic people as they navigate the world of dating and relationships.

Toscana (NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇰): When a Danish chef travels to Tuscany to sell his father's business, he meets a local woman who inspires him to rethink his approach to life and love.

When a Danish chef travels to Tuscany to sell his father’s business, he meets a local woman who inspires him to rethink his approach to life and love. Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽): In this final season, as enemies become allies and the truth is finally exposed, Álex becomes fixated on solving a new enigma: What happened to Sara?

May 19

A Perfect Pairing (NETFLIX FILM): To land a major client, a hard-driving LA wine-company exec (Victoria Justice) travels to an Australian sheep station, where she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local (Adam Demos).

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (NETFLIX FAMILY): Picking up where The Boss Baby: Family Business left off, adult Ted Templeton Jr. uses Tina's magical formula to turn himself back into the Boss Baby. But returning to BabyCorp is anything but child's play.

Picking up where The Boss Baby: Family Business left off, adult Ted Templeton Jr. uses Tina’s magical formula to turn himself back into the Boss Baby. But returning to BabyCorp is anything but child’s play. The G Word with Adam Conover (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): The G Word with Adam Conover is a hybrid comedy-documentary series that pulls back the curtain on the surprising ways the US government impacts our everyday lives, from the mundane to the life-changing. With his signature blend of irreverence and insight, Conover explores the government’s triumphs, failures, and what we might be able to do to change it. Based on The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy by best-selling author Michael Lewis (The Big Short, Moneyball).

The G Word with Adam Conover (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): The G Word with Adam Conover is a hybrid comedy-documentary series that pulls back the curtain on the surprising ways the US government impacts our everyday lives, from the mundane to the life-changing. With his signature blend of irreverence and insight, Conover explores the government's triumphs, failures, and what we might be able to do to change it. Based on The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy by best-selling author Michael Lewis (The Big Short, Moneyball).

Insiders: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) 🇪🇸 ): Ten new candidates sign up for a casting call for a reality show, unaware the cameras have already started rolling. Let the mind games begin — again.

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇦🇷): This documentary examines the murder of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas, a crime that shook Argentina and exposed a political and financial conspiracy.

Rodrigo Sant'Anna: I've Arrived (NETFLIX COMEDY 🇧🇷): A new comedy special from Rodrigo Sant'Anna.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada May 13-19th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

