[Rumor] Apple testing USB-C port for future iPhones

According to reports, Apple is finally testing the standardized USB-C port instead of its proprietary Lightning charging port on future iPhone models. The company is also rumoured to be working on a Lightning to USB-C adapter for backwards compatibility.

Apple has long held onto its proprietary charging port for its iPhones and other devices like its AirPods, MagSafe accessories, and Apple TV remote. Not to mention all the third-party Apple accessories on the market that use Apple’s Lightning connector. Recent iPads, however, do feature the more standard USB-C port for charging and data transfer.

The change is likely due to the passing of a recent EU law which mandated phone and other device makers use USB-C ports instead of other types, like the Lighting port and the outdated, but still prevalent, micro-USB port.

“Mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld video-game consoles and portable speakers, rechargeable via a wired cable, would have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port, regardless of the manufacturer.” Recent EU legislation (via Bloomberg)

If the law goes through, Apple could conceivably make two versions of its devices, one for the EU and one for the rest of the world. However, that seems unlikely. Adopting USB-C could also potentially introduce an influx of third-party Apple accessories as companies wouldn’t have to pay the Apple “Lightning connector” tax and undergo Apple’s approval process. While this would benefit consumers, as well as having a common cable for all their devices, Apple argues that such a change will “[slow] down the introduction of beneficial innovations in charging standards, including those related to safety and energy efficiency.”

Don’t get you’re hopes up to quick, however, as these changes wouldn’t show up on iPhones until at least 2023, according to sources.

Last Updated on May 13, 2022.