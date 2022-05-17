OWC announces Envoy Pro mini a pocket-sized USB-C and USB-A SSD

OWC is a familiar face around here, and they make some of the best storage hardware you can find. Today the company announced the new OWC Envoy Pro mini, a pocket-sized USB-C and USB-A SSD. Access, save, and share your data anywhere with any computer, tablet, and more, available in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The OWC Envoy Pro mini is a pocket-sized SSD with full-sized SSD performance and capacity for audio, photography, graphics, gaming, and general data storage/backup uses. Everyday users, students, mobile professionals, IT techs, and content creators can take, access, save, and share their data anywhere. The OWC Envoy Pro mini works with USB and Thunderbolt (USB-C) Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, Android tablets, and Surface devices made over the last 15 years. Available in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities and can access and transfer data with everything at up to 946MB/s real-world speed with Plug and Play ease.

OWC Envoy Pro mini

Launch your OS and apps on a remote machine. Back up important data, a business presentation, or a classroom project. Capture some sweet drumbeats in a 24-track session or tracks from your DJ deck. Watch a blockbuster movie on a Smart TV, whatever your data desire. The Envoy Pro mini lets you do it all: OWC

Store photos, videos, movies, music, and documents

Consolidate files from multiple smaller drives for faster, more convenient access

Migrate data from an existing machine to a new computer

Free up space on a computer’s internal drive to improve performance

Schedule Time Machine or File History backups of essential business data and irreplaceable personal photos ​

Create a secondary/portable OS boot drive

Explore, share, and travel with large Affinity Photo and Adobe Photoshop master files

Record tracks on a multitrack mixer

Utilize large sample libraries within audio projects

Create a portable Steam games library

Expand game storage of console gaming systems

Reads and Writes Mac and Win Files

Using the Envoy Pro mini in a mixed Mac and Windows environment is remarkably easy with the addition of OWC’s MacDrive (sold separately). This seamless software runs in the background, so there is nothing to launch or learn. Just plug in the Envoy Pro mini, and not only do you have instant-read access, but full write access. MacDrive also includes powerful features that enable you to format and partition drives and repair fundamental disk issues. OWC

OWC Envoy Pro mini Highlights

Universally compatible: plug and play with USB or Thunderbolt (USB-C) ports on Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, Android tablets, and Surface devices

plug and play with USB or Thunderbolt (USB-C) ports on Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, Android tablets, and Surface devices Versatile: perfect for audio, photography, graphics, gaming, and general data storage/backup uses

perfect for audio, photography, graphics, gaming, and general data storage/backup uses Protective: Apple Time Machine and Windows File History ready

Apple Time Machine and Windows File History ready Game on: ideal for game storage with PlayStation and Xbox consoles

ideal for game storage with PlayStation and Xbox consoles Entertainment center: watch videos, listen to music, and view pictures through your Smart TV

watch videos, listen to music, and view pictures through your Smart TV Bootable: Startup and launch apps in just seconds

Startup and launch apps in just seconds Slim: keeps adjacent ports available for use

keeps adjacent ports available for use Pocket-sized: thumb drive-sized and bus-powered for easy transport and use anywhere

thumb drive-sized and bus-powered for easy transport and use anywhere Wear and share: safety breakaway neck lanyard keeps drive at fingertip reach while a detachable end offers easy drive sharing between devices and other users

safety breakaway neck lanyard keeps drive at fingertip reach while a detachable end offers easy drive sharing between devices and other users Silent: heat-dissipating machined aluminum housing for calm and quiet use

heat-dissipating machined aluminum housing for calm and quiet use Worry-free: 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty

Pricing and Availability

​​The OWC Envoy Pro mini is available for pre-order in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities on Macsales.com, starting at US$79.00.

What do you think of this new OWC SSD? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on May 17, 2022.