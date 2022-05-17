Withings announces the ScanWatch Horizon

Withings has been doing wearables for several years now. Last year we reviewed the ScanWatch; the company has announced the ScanWatch Horizon. This is the latest version modeled off of a deep-sea diver watch and looks fantastic.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

ScanWatch Horizon combines iconic diver watch design with breakthrough health tech. Nested in a high-end watch, state-of-the-art medical technology has been carefully selected to create the most health-oriented watch ever offered to the public. Developed with cardiologists, and clinically validated, this is our first hybrid smartwatch that can take a clinically validated ECG and SpO2 measurement and track breathing disturbances. ScanWatch also offers in-depth activity and sleep tracking, water resistance to 100m, and an exceptional battery life of up to 30 days before it needs to be charged. Withings

Up to 30 days of battery life

Exclusive multi-wavelength PPG: heart rate/SpO2 sensor

Stainless steel electrodes

PMOLED display

Flat sapphire glass

Water-resistant 10ATM

Altimeter

Smart notifications

Bluetooth® Low Energy

Health Mate app

Electrocardiogram / AFib detection*

Respiratory wellness scan via PPG sensor & accelerometer

Heart rate

Activity (steps, calories, distance)

Sleep cycles (light and deep)

Connected GPS / multi-sport tracking

Elevation

The health and wellness features of this ground-breaking device are encased in a luxurious design

that features sapphire-glass casing with anti-reflection coating and a stunning finish. It boasts a

stainless-steel rotating bezel with laser engraved markings that incorporate the standard codes of

diving practice, alongside Luminova hollow watch hands, indicators, and thick indices that allow it to

be used in low light, all of which add to its high-end design. For the classic diver watch look, ScanWatch Horizon comes with a stainless-steel band as well as a

more elasticated, rubberised wristband for sports usage. In addition, it has an impressive 30-day

battery life and 10 ATM water resistance, making it the perfect accessory for swimming, snorkelling,

and water sports. All of which can be monitored using its sport tech features and the connected

Health Mate app. You can even take an ECG while under water! Horizon is the latest hybrid smartwatch in the Withings ScanWatch range, which also includes the

original and Rose Gold versions. Each version has health, wellness, and fitness capabilities, that

were developed by experts and validated in multiple clinical trials. “The luxury design and robust health features of ScanWatch Horizon are a great compliment to the

existing ScanWatch line and we are delighted to bring it to the U.S.,” said Mathieu Letombe, CEO of

Withings. “Sophisticated health devices that monitor advanced vitals do not have to look like hospital

equipment. With the original ScanWatch, the elegant Rose Gold version, and now ScanWatch Horizon,

we have a style option to meet every fashion preference, social occasion, and budget.”

Withings ScanWatch Horizon is available online at Withings.com, Amazon, and Best Buy stores from May 17

priced at $499.95. Customers can choose from a 43mm screen in either Blue or Green. ScanWatch

horizon has a 5-year guarantee and comes with both stainless steel wristband and an FKM strap

What do you think of the Withings ScanWatch Horizon? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on May 17, 2022.