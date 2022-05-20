Crackle rolls out updated free app on Fire TV

Crackle is one of our favorite advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) services, and we highly recommend you check out our monthly Lights, Camera, Crackle feature. Today, the company announced the rollout of an updated free app on Fire TV.

Fire TV is Amazon’s streaming hardware, similar to Chromecast or Roku. Users of any Fire TV device should be able to get this update.

The Crackle AVOD app update includes state-of-the-art technology to deliver faster load times for the app itself as well as content screens and video playback. These backend improvements will also have an autoplay feature proven to dramatically increase user engagement, as well as a personalized content recommendation tool based on customers’ previous viewing habits. To coincide with the launch of the updated app, Fire TV and Crackle partnered in a co-branded campaign highlighting the wide range of top-tier programming available on Crackle for Fire TV customers. The campaign, which will run in May, includes 30-second and 15-second spots, which will run on streaming video, social media and online advertising, as well as additional marketing support across Fire TV on-device and email channels. The co-branded campaign focuses on several core content categories where Crackle super-serves fans – including classic TV comedy, action thrillers, and the streaming brand’s latest Best of Britain programming featuring exclusive BBC series content like Sherlock, Ripper Street, and A Life in 10 Pictures. “Our team is excited to offer Fire TV customers a new Crackle app that will provide a better overall streaming experience,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. “Through the co-branded campaign, we’ll be educating customers about the thousands of hours of high-quality free content we bring to Fire TV and how to watch it all with the newest version of the Crackle app.” Crackle

Last Updated on May 20, 2022.