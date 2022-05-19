New on Netflix May 20-26: Emmy-winning Love, Death + Robots returns

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between May 20-26th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in May if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix May 20-26th list which includes Volume 3 of Tim Miller & David Fincher’s Emmy-winning animated anthology Love, Death + Robots.

Coming soon in May

These titles are coming sometime in May, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres

Welcome to Wedding Hell (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): A marriage proposal is supposed to be a happy ending. But for one couple, it becomes the beginning of an uphill struggle over wedding preparations.

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming this month to the streaming service at some point and include:

Dragon Up: Rebels : Hatch and collect rare dragons — then help them revive their magic in this colorful and beautifully animated idle adventure game

Hatch and collect rare dragons — then help them revive their magic in this colorful and beautifully animated idle adventure game Exploding Kittens – The Game: Bring the catnip. Draw as many cards as you can, and do your best to dodge — or defuse — fatal felines. Or else, boom goes the dynamite!

Moonlighter: By day, manage a shop in an idyllic village. By night, explore dungeons, slay monsters and unlock mysteries in this best-of-both-worlds adventure.

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt: Build a medieval city, make smart financial decisions and do whatever it takes to keep your people happy. Who knew running a kingdom was so tough?

And now for the Netflix May 20-26th list:

May 20

Ben Is Back 🇺🇸

F*ck Love Too (NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇱): Love triangles and lingering doubts put relationships to the test as Lisa faces a difficult choice, Jack lands in a crisis and Bo questions her marriage.

Love triangles and lingering doubts put relationships to the test as Lisa faces a difficult choice, Jack lands in a crisis and Bo questions her marriage. Jackass 4.5

Love, Death + Robots: Volume 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): Uncanny worlds, violent delights and twisted kicks await in the third volume of the Emmy-winning animated anthology from Tim Miller and David Fincher. BONUS: you can watch the entire “3 Robots: Exit Strategies” short on YouTube!

Uncanny worlds, violent delights and twisted kicks await in the third volume of the Emmy-winning animated anthology from Tim Miller and David Fincher. BONUS: you can watch the entire “3 Robots: Exit Strategies” short on YouTube! Wrong Side of the Tracks (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): A war veteran angry at the drug dealers and troublemakers infiltrating his neighborhood sets out to reform his wayward teenage granddaughter.

May 22

ONE PIECE (New Episodes)

May 23

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): In the year 2045, cybernetic mercenary Motoko Kusanagi returns to Section 9 to face a dangerous new threat: the posthumans.

In the year 2045, cybernetic mercenary Motoko Kusanagi returns to Section 9 to face a dangerous new threat: the posthumans. Godspeed (NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷): An ex-army captain travels to Dalyan to stop his friend’s beloved from marrying another man, but grief and trauma from a combat tragedy mar his journey.

An ex-army captain travels to Dalyan to stop his friend’s beloved from marrying another man, but grief and trauma from a combat tragedy mar his journey. Sea of Love (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇹🇷): Bruda and his sea animal friends go on mini-adventures in the ocean and discover that everyday moments are filled with bits of magic.

May 25

The Circle: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) ): They’re chatty. They’re shady. They’re secretly famous. They’re this season’s players — and all bets are off as they compete for the ultimate prize.

(new episodes weekly) They’re chatty. They’re shady. They’re secretly famous. They’re this season’s players — and all bets are off as they compete for the ultimate prize. Larva Pendant (NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷): When Yellow gets trapped by a mean and mischievous cat Red rushes (noisily) to his rescue.

When Yellow gets trapped by a mean and mischievous cat Red rushes (noisily) to his rescue. Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 (NETFLIX SERIES): In a new season of his reality series, Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal travels the globe to take in local cuisine and culture of new destinations, including Oaxaca, Maine, Helsinki, Portland and Madrid.

May 26

Insiders: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸 (new episodes weekly) ): Ten new candidates sign up for a casting call for a reality show, unaware the cameras have already started rolling. Let the mind games begin — again.

(new episodes weekly) Ten new candidates sign up for a casting call for a reality show, unaware the cameras have already started rolling. Let the mind games begin — again. My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (NETFLIX FAMILY): When Zipp realizes that the power of the crystals are fading, she goes on a mission to figure out why.

When Zipp realizes that the power of the crystals are fading, she goes on a mission to figure out why. Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇯🇵) 🇺🇸: The adaptation of the hit video game franchise returns for a new season.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada May 20-26th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

Last Updated on May 19, 2022.