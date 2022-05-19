Acer unveils a multitude of laptops and desktops for everyone

Yesterday at next@acer, the company unveiled a multitude of laptops and desktops for consumers, creators, and business users. In case you missed it, we were fortunate to get an exclusive first look at the new TravelMate Spin P4 2-in-1 convertible laptop.

Estimated reading time: 10 minutes

As there’s a lot to cover, let’s dive right in to see what’s new from Acer.

Consumer notebooks

Three new consumer notebooks join Acer’s stable, upgrades from previous models. These include the thin and light 14-inch Swift 3 with OLED display, the convertible Acer Spin 5, and the slim, convertible Spin 3.

Acer Swift 3 OLED laptop

Acer Swift 3 OLED laptop.

With 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, Intel Iris Xe graphics, PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, the Acer Swift 3 OLED laptop ships with a 14-inch 16:10 WQXGA OLED display. With a 92% screen-to-body ratio, the display is also VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified and supports 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

The aluminum chassis is lightweight, weighing just 1.4kg, making this a perfect option for working on the go. The Swift 3 OLED also features Wi-Fi 6E, an FHD webcam, backlit keyboard, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

The Acer Swift 3 OLED laptop will be available in the United States in July 2022, starting at US$899.99.

Acer Spin 5 convertible laptop

Acer Spin 5 convertible laptop.

The 14-inch Acer Spin 5 convertible notebook also has a WQXGA (2560×1600) resolution and is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Other options include up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6E, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a rechargeable Acer Active Stylus. Acer’s Vortex Flow cooling architecture also increases performance by up to 75% when compared to previous models.

The Acer Spin 5 convertible laptop will be available in the United States in July 2022, starting at US$1,349.99.

Acer Spin 3 convertible laptop

Acer Spin 3 convertible laptop.

The Acer Spin 3 is a slim convertible 14-inch laptop with an FHD touchscreen. Again, it will be available with 12th Gen Intel Core processors, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and PCIe SSDs. This 2-in-1 convertible laptop rotates 360-degrees for various uses and ships with Wi-Fi 6, dual USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, and an HD camera.

The Acer Spin 3 convertible laptop will be available in the United States in August 2022, starting at US$849.99.

ConceptD Series for Creators

For those needing more power and performance for content creation, the Acer ConceptD series includes updated ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 5 Pro laptops, new ConceptD 500 desktops, and refreshed ConceptD 100 desktops. This series is designed and optimized for graphic designers, filmmakers, engineers, architects, developers, and other creators.

Acer ConceptD 5 Laptops

Acer ConceptD 5 creator laptop.

The ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 5 Pro creator laptops are less than an inch and height, yet boast a “sophisticated and durable” metal design. With up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processors and GeForce RTX Laptop GPUs, these Acer laptops can handle complex CAD modeling, 3D animation, and render up to 6K-resolution videos with ease.

Other features include an optional NVIDIA RTX A5500 graphics card, up to 32GB LPDDR5 SDRAM, up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 NVMe SSD storage, and Acer’s aerodynamic Vortex Flow cooling. An optional WQUXGA (3840×2400) 400-nit OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, PMS Colors, HDR capability, and Delta E<2 color calibration is also available. These NVIDIA Studio-validated laptops are pre-configured with NVIDIA Studio Drivers for enhanced performance and reliability.

The large battery offers up to 11 hours of web browsing, streaming, and video playback. As for ports, these laptops come with HDMI 2.1, a full-size SD 7.0 card reader, and the latest Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C connectors.

The ConceptD 5 laptop will be available in North America in August starting at US$2,499.99, while the ConceptD 5 Pro laptop will be available in EMEA in September starting at €2,599.

Acer ConceptD 500 Desktop

Acer ConceptD 500 creator desktop.

With a white minimalist modern design, the ConceptD 500 desktop PC offers a sleek and unobtrusive design. Shipping with Windows 11, this creator powerhouse includes a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor with a choice of NIVIDA RTX A4000 or GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. Users can choose up to 128GB of DDR4 3200MHz memory, up to 4TB M.2 Gen 4 SSD, and up to a 4TB HDD for storage. A full range of ports are located on the front and back of the desktop, including USB-C (10 Gbps) and high-speed 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports.

The ConceptD 500 desktop PC will be available in EMEA in September starting at €1,199.

Acer ConceptD 100 Desktop

Acer ConceptD 100 creator desktop.

For creators looking for something a bit smaller and more compact, the ConceptD 100 is geared towards SMB creative professionals. It also features a white minimalist design with a faux wood top panel and amber light strip for an elegant look.

Even though it’s a smaller model, they will be equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processer, an NVIDIA T400 or T1000 GPU, up to 128GB DDR4 3200MHz memory, up to 2TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and up to 2TB 7200 RPM HDD for storage. It also features high-speed 2.5Gbps Ethernet and 10Gbps USB-C ports.

The ConceptD 100 desktop PC will be available in EMEA in September starting at €999.

Chromebooks

Chromebooks have come a long way over the past few years and Acer introduced the premium Acer Chromebook Spin 714 and Chromebook Tab 510 tablet with optional LTE.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714

Acer Chromebook Spin 714.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714, also available in an Enterprise version, is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, offering a 20% performance increase over previous models. These Chromebooks feature a 14-inch touchscreen with 100% sRGB coverage and a 16:10 aspect ratio. As a result, they will be available in WQXGA (2560×1600) or WUXGA (1920×1200) resolutions.

Other features include a Full HD webcam, dual upward-facing speakers with DTS Audio, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, backlit keyboard, HDMI, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, optional fingerprint scanner, aluminum chassis with U.S. MIL-STD 810H durability, and up to 10 hours of battery life with quick charge capability.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 will be available in North America in August starting at US$749.99; the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 will be available in North America in August starting at US$1,099.99.

Acer Chromebook Tab 510

Acer Chromebook Tab 510 with optional Keyboard Folio Case.

For those needing a more portable design, the Acer Chromebook Tab 510 is an ultra-durable tablet with optional LTE. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform and has a 10.1-inch IOS 1920×1200 display, 5MP front-facing camera, and an 8MP rear-facing camera. With up to 11 hours of battery life from a single charge, it also meets MIL-STD 810H standards with a reinforced design that protects it from drops as high as 48 inches. The Chromebook Tab 510 includes a dockable USI stylus and an optional Keyboard Folio Case will also be available.

The Acer Chromebook Tab 510 will be available in North America in July starting at US$399.99.

TravelMate laptops for business

Last, but not least, new TravelMate P4, Spin P4, and P2 notebooks for business and hybrid workers were also unveiled. Available in multiple screen sizes, the P4 and P2 notebooks utilize PCR plastics in their construction, while the Spin P4 has a Corning Gorilla Glass anti-glare touchscreen and convertible design.

These laptops provide business-grade security and productivity. These Microsoft Secured-core PCs deliver advanced security down to the firmware level. A SecureBio fingerprint reader and IR camera with a privacy shutter support Windows Hello for secure logins. All models offer advanced connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 to ensure a smoother wireless experience, and optional LTE support so business travelers can enjoy immediate connectivity to local networks.

TravelMate P2

Acer TravelMate P2 business laptop.

The Acer TravelMate P2 business laptops feature a 180-degree hinge that opens flat, and come in 14- and 15.6-inch versions powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro processors. The device features PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) plastic throughout its chassis, and an OceanGlass touchpad, made with ocean-bound plastic and a UV texture layer to provide a glass-like tactile feeling.

The Acer TravelMate P2 will be available in the United States in Q3 2022, starting at US$899.

TravelMate P4

Acer TravelMate P4 business laptop.

The 14- and 16-inch Acer TravelMate P4 laptops will be available with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro or AMD Ryzen 7 PRO processors. Offering an 86% screen-to-body ratio, these laptops have a 1920×1200 WUXGA 16:10 ratio IPS display. The AMD versions feature built-in Pluton hardware security designed by Microsoft, offering even more protection and security for your business needs.

The 14-inch and 16-inch Acer TravelMate P4 with Intel or AMD processors will be available in the United States in Q3 2022, starting at US$1,099.

TravelMate Spin P4

Acer TravelMate Spin P4 2-in-1 convertible business notebook.

We had a chance to preview the TravelMate Spin P4 2-in-1 convertible notebook, so you can check out more information in our exclusive first look.

Acer TravelMate Spin P4 with Intel or AMD processors will be available in the United States in Q3 2022, starting at US$1,199.

What do you think about the latest Acer laptops and desktops for consumers, creators, and business users? Will you be picking one up? If so, which model is your eye on? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on May 19, 2022.