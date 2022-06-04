The Murena smartphone & OS aim to deGoogle your smartphone experience

The privacy conversation concerning our technology has been heating up over the past few years. Most people are fully aware that big tech companies collect data on us, and most don’t know what they do with that data. One pathway to privacy has been a deGoogled smartphone, and that is precisely what Murena is.

Our iPhones and Android phones collect data on us around the clock. Some of that data is sent to Google servers and some to Apple servers. Still, much of that data is shared with third-party companies, some of which users do not know.

Murena is running the open-source “/e/OS” operating system, which is fully deGoogled: By default, it doesn’t send any data to Google, and it’s been designed to offer a familiar and natural user experience. There are other options, such as CalyxOS, but in this case, Murena has done all the work for you. There’s also the Freedom Phone, which, in our opinion, was a pathetic attempt at a money grab as the hardware and OS are not worth the asking price.

Murena Key Features

Google default search engine has been removed from the OS everywhere and replaced with our meta-search engine

A Google Services compatibility layer is implemented

Connectivity checks use our own infra instead of Google servers

NTP Pool Project is used in place of Google’s Network Time Protocol servers

DNS servers are set by the network’s provider instead of using Google’s Domain Name System servers. We also offer the possibility to use 9.9.9.9 or 1.1.1.1.

Geolocation uses Mozilla Location Services in addition to GPS

/e/OS is an open-source OS with no Google apps or Google services harvesting your data.

/e/OS is paired with carefully selected applications. They form a privacy-enabled internal system for your Murena smartphone. And it’s not just claims: open-source means auditable privacy. Online services are a crucial component of our everyday life, that is why we have also designed Murena Cloud. It includes an ad-free search engine, an email platform, online secure storage, document management, calendar and many other online tools that create a unique privacy enhanced environment. In the operating system, you’ll find a set of carefully selected default apps to cover your most common needs, personal and professional: read your email, plan your week ahead, browse the web, check the weather, get your itinerary for your next meeting… Using App Lounge in Murena Smartphones, most Android apps can be installed, because keeping your data private shouldn’t mean forgoing your digital experience. Download your favorite apps from millions of apps in App Lounge! Murena

You can find out more about Murena on the company’s website here. Prices vary since the operating system is offered on a variety of different phones.

