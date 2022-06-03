New Satechi dock expands storage and extends USB ports on the 24″ iMac

Satechi, known for producing Apple accessories and more, announces its latest accessory for Apple iMac, the USB-C Slim Dock. Designed to fit the 2021 24-inch iMac exclusively, the dock provides a built-in enclosure to add external storage to the iMac and convenient access to the most-frequented ports and peripherals.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Satechi USB-C Slim Dock

Satechi’s USB-C Slim Dock features all of the ports needed to complete the ideal iMac set-up, including one 10 Gbps USB-C data port, one 10 Gbps USB-A data port, two USB-A 2.0 ports, micro/SD card reader slots and a built-in NVMe Sata enclosure. The tool-free, built-in NVMe Sata enclosure allows for the quick and easy installation of M.2 NMVe SSDs or M.2 SATA SSDs that increase memory and speed up data transfer and backup for the 2021 iMac. Additionally, the design of the Slim Dock ensures all peripherals like USBs, mice, keyboard, and more are conveniently within reach. Available in both silver and blue colorways, the USB-C Slim Dock upgrades the iMac’s functionality while maintaining a sleek aesthetic to match other Apple products. Featuring a slim aluminum build, the USB-C Slim Dock allows for better heat dissipation when in use and requires no extra drivers or installation. Simply attach to the M1 iMac to enhance any modern workspace in both functionality and appearance. “With so many of our consumers working remotely, we’re committed to designing products that enhance every workspace, whether they’re used in a home office or placed on a desk in your living space,” added Guclu. “Satechi’s products are not only incredibly functional and built for convenience but are built with everyday use in mind as well.”

Pricing and Availability

Satechi’s USB-C Slim Dock for 24” iMac is available now in silver and blue colorways on Satechi.net for $149.99.

From today until June 13, Satechi is offering an additional 20% off the USB-C Slim Dock for 24” iMac with code IMAC20 exclusively on Satechi.net.

Last Updated on June 3, 2022.