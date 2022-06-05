Audeze names Grammy-winning Manny Marroquin as Head of Professional Products

Earlier this week, Audeze, a leading premium headphone manufacturer in the U.S., announced the appointment of Grammy-winning engineer/producer Manny Marroquin as Head of Professional Products. We’ve reviewed a few of the company’s headsets in the past and they’ve earned high marks already. Adding someone like Marroquin into the mix can only make an outstanding product even better.

“We are very excited to welcome Manny to our team. Manny brings a strong focus to our pro audio business, deepening our commitment to developing products and relationships that serve the needs of music industry professionals.” Sankar Thiagasamudram, CEO of Audeze

Manny Marroquin has worked mixing records for notable artists, including Kanye West, Post Malone, Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars, and even The Rolling Stones. All said, his skills have been featured on over 250 albums, including forty #1 albums, a hundred Billboard Top 10 albums, and forty top 10 singles. Marroquin has won a total of 11 Grammy’s, including for his work on Jon Batiste’s WE ARE which won the 2022 Grammy for Album of the Year.

The collaboration will see Audeze and Marroquin working together on a new series of audio products dubbed the many Marroquin Signature Series. They will focus on crafting an advanced line of comfortable headphones for working audio professionals using cutting-edge technology and engineering.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Audeze team as my entire career has been spent in the music industry. I look forward to furthering my career by helping develop and provide other recording industry professionals with the tools that have helped me elevate my creativity.” Manny Marroquin

The MM-500 is an open-back planar magnetic over-ear headset which retails for US$1699. Built to preform both inside and outside the studio, this professional headset offers low impedance and high sensitivity.

The MM-500 open-back planar magnetic over-ear headset.

Some of the features of the MM-500 include:

World-class performance and reliability that holds up to the most demanding professional studios

Versatility to work well with a wide range of equipment, inside or outside the studio

Refined comfort and quality in a professional tool built to perform day-in, day-out

Carefully tuned for accuracy across the frequency spectrum for mixes that translate well

Ultra-low distortion regardless of load, EQ, or DSP, allows limitless production flexibility

High performance enables studio-quality mixing and mastering work from anywhere

