iOttie Velox review: Fantastic MagSafe smartphone car mounts

I’m not positive about everyone else, but I know that a solid smartphone car mount is on my list of in-car tech essentials. I have used dozens of car mounts, some good, some great, and the iOttie Velox lands in my fantastic category.

The iOttie Velox series consists of the Wireless Charging Dash & Windshield Mount, Magnetic Flush Mount, Wireless Charging Duo Stand, Wireless Charging Air Vent Mount, and Magnetic Air Vent Mount. Most of our review will cover the Wireless Charging Dash & Windshield Mount. iOttie also sent the Magnetic Flush Mount, which is the same thing, only without wireless charging. So consider almost everything we say about the former to apply to the latter.

Specifications

The iOttie Velox has the following features and specifications:

Wireless fast-charging up to 7.5W

Powerful magnetic hold

Adjustable streamlined telescopic arm

Superior suction strength

Durable aluminum housing with soft silicone face

USB-C charger included

What’s In The Box

In the box

iOttie Velox Wireless Charging Dash & Windshield Mount

12V Power Adapter

Dashboard Pad

Manuals and Documentation

Design

Most of these types of car mounts are designed about the same. The iOttie Velox has taken a typical design and gives it a bit more panache with some curves and high-quality materials. The front has the MagSafe mounting face with excellent rubber padding to protect your iPhone. There is a rotating ball joint to adjust the look left, right, up, and down.

There is a telescopic arm that allows adjustment forward or back. The pivot knob moves the arm up and down, and the lever adjusts the sticky suction cup. There is also a dashboard pad that comes with a 3M sticky back, which is helpful for dashboards that the suction cup will not stick to.

I read one negative review because the suction cup would not stick to their dashboard. This is very common for these types of mounts. That is why the iOttie Velox comes with the dashboard pad; the 3M backing offers better adhesion to some of the slick dashboards in some cars. However, I wish there was a way to make the sticky suction cup adhere better to slick dashboards.

The 12V power adapter is a USB-C adapter. It would have been nice if iOttie had added a second USB-C port or even a USB-A port so you could charge a second device with it. This adapter takes up your power socket and powers only the iOttie Velox Wireless Charging Dash & Windshield Mount.

Overall, the design is excellent. It looks sleeker than most competing products, and it’s very high quality. My two complaints aren’t that big of a deal, but it would have been nice to have a second USB port on the adapter. And it would be nice not to have to use the 3M dashboard pad.

Installation

We used the dashboard pad to install.

Install is simple. For windshield use, release the lever, place the iOttie Velox, push the sticky suction cup on the windshield, and lock the lever in place. The lever is used to pull the center of the suction cup in and push it out. This gives you the suction needed to grasp the windshield.

The process is the same for dashboard mounting unless you use the dashboard pad. I used the dashboard pad for my wife’s Ford Flex, as the dashboard is very slick, and the suction cup would not stick. Find your spot, remove the backing from the 3M dashboard pad, push it in place, and follow the same steps to mount the Velox to the pad.

One note that I think is essential. The 3M sticky-back is strong, and it could damage your dashboard if not removed properly. So you’ll need to think about using it before you jump in. Removing it takes a bit of heat and patience, but it can be done.

Overall, the installation was a breeze. Nothing much to worry about here.

Performance

The magnet holds the phone well and with a MagSafe compatible case as well.

The iOttie Velox Wireless Charging Dash & Windshield Mount is designed for iPhones that use MagSafe charging. We did not test this with Android phones or iPhones without MagSafe. It could potentially work with other phones, so use it at your own risk.

The Velox Wireless Charging Dash & Windshield Mount charges at 7.5W, and it had no problem keeping our iPhone 13 Pro Max or iPhone 12 Pro Max charging throughout several trips. The Velox kept the iPhone topped up even when using maps for navigation and streaming Apple Music through the phone.

There were also no signs of overheating or weird anomalies, or disconnections. It all worked very well.

Overall, we had no issues with performance. We wish we could charge at a faster rate, but I believe this is an Apple issue, not an iOttie issue.

A second USB port on the adapter would have been nice

Price/Value

The iOttie Velox is priced at US$59.99, which is on par with other dashboard mounts. It’s well worth the asking price and offers a lot of value. The Magnetic Flush Mount is priced at US$29.95 and only lacks adjustability and charging. But it’s an excellent solution for those who use something like wired Apple Car Play and charge through a wired connection.

Wrap Up

I highly recommend the iOttie Velox Wireless Charging Dash & Windshield Mount for those who need MagSafe wireless charging. For those who just want a magnetic MagSafe mount, the Velox Magnetic Flush Mount is also highly recommended.

