Kingston announces its new 4TB XS2000 external portable solid state drive

Kingston Technology makes some of the most popular storage and RAM devices on the market, and the company has announced a new external portable solid state drive. The new Kingston XS2000 is a 4TB that utilizes USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 speeds in a portable and compact form factor.

The XS2000 delivers transfer speeds up to 2,000MB/s. XS2000 offers high-speed storage options up to 4TB for offloading and editing high-res images, 8K videos, and large documents quickly.

The drive is future-proofed to keep up with storage demands and compatible with most devices out of the box. It functions just like a hard drive but stores data using NAND flash technology. It connects with USB Type-C allowing content creators to access their data anywhere on a PC or mobile device. Whether you go between work, play and passion projects, the XS2000 includes a removable ruggedized sleeve and IP55-rating4 to withstand water and dust, making it the perfect companion for on-location photoshoots or adventures. Kingston

Kingston XS2000 Specifications

Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Speed1 2,000MB/s read, 2,000MB/s write Capacities2 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB Dimensions 69.54 x 32.58 x 13.5mm Weight 28.9g Casing Material Metal + Plastic Operating temperature 0°C~40°C Storage temperature -20°C~85°C Warranty/Support5 Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support Compatible with Windows® 11, 10, 8.1, macOS (v.10.14.x +), Linux (v. 2.6.x +), Chrome OS™

The new Kingston XS2000 is available on the company’s website and on Amazon with a starting capacity of 500GB and priced starting at US$99.99. The 4TB version seems to be only available on the Kingston website.

