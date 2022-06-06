Razer continues sustainability plan with world’s first ECOLOGO-certified gaming mice

Not only has Razer been on a tear with new products lately, but they’ve also been going hard with a ten-year sustainability plan dubbed #GoGreenWithRazer. Furthering that plan, Razer has announced that its Basilisk V3 and DeathAdder Essential are the first gaming mice to achieve UL’s ECOLOGO certification.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

In case you’re unfamiliar with UL, the global safety certification company has been around since 1894. The new UL ECOLOGO certification applies to products and services that are verified for reduced environmental impact.

“Through the use of the ECOLOGO® Mark, companies like Razer can demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and a cleaner environment through credible, third-party review and certification by one of the most trusted ecolabeling programs in the world. Ecolabels, such as an ECOLOGO® Certification, UL GREENGUARD Certification, Environmental Product Declarations or Environmental Claim Validation, can help customers make informed purchasing decisions and select products with the desired environmental and sustainability attributes.” Doug Lockard, vice president and general manager for the Retail and Consumer Products group at UL

The Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse is now UL ECOLOGO-certified.

The Razer Basilisk V3 and DeathAdder Essential have both undergone independent scientific third-party analysis and meet the criteria to be ECOLOGO-certified. The mice were evaluated for and complied with EU hazardous chemical restricted substance regulations, assessed for skin irritation, and evaluated for repair and replacement management, selective waste treatment, and sustainable packaging. The final step was a UL inspection of Razer’s manufacturing facilities to ensure they are “committed to environmentally responsible management.”

“What better way to celebrate World Environment Day than to share with our community that the very mice that help them win in games are also a win for the environment. Unlike companies making their own claims about their products being sustainable, we go the extra mile to prove to our fans that our products are truly sustainable. Our community of gamers can rest assured that their favorite mice have been thoroughly vetted by a trusted scientific organization that looked at a comprehensive list of criteria to award us with the ECOLOGO® Certification.” Kenneth Ng, Sustainability Manager at Razer

Razer chose the Basilisk V3 and DeathAdder Essential as they are both best-sellers and popular due to their speed, customizability, and comfort. The new ECOLOGO mark will be rolling out to future packaging so gamers can easily tell that these gaming mice are sustainably made.

The Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse is now UL ECOLOGO-certified.

What do you think about the UL ECOLOGO certification and Razer being the first to introduce ECOLOGO-certified gaming mice? Does such a certification entice you to support the brand more? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on June 6, 2022.