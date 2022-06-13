Get a $200 gift card with Enclave Audio and Hisense home theatre bundles

While nothing can beat the movie theatre experience, many people are setting up home theatres for various reasons. While the initial cost can be daunting, it is worthwhile in the long run if you game or enjoy movies in your home. Enclave Audio and Hisense have teamed up and are offering a US$200 gift card when you purchase any Hisense premium Laser TV model with the THX-certified Enclave CineHome PRO wireless surround sound system.

Not only can you save a bit of money with this promotion, but the setup is simple. When combining a Hisense Laser TV with the Enclave Audio CineHub with a single cable, all the CineHub speakers and subwoofers synchronize wirelessly. The Enclave App available on the Hisense Laser TV then allows you to easily access your system settings and controls for the CineHome system right on your TV.

“This bundle has been crafted by Enclave Audio and Hisense to give customers a seamless, epic home theater experience with zero of the traditional hassle. When a Hisense Laser TV model is paired with an Enclave Audio CineHome PRO, there’s simply no need to spend hours painstakingly running wiring and cabling. No complicated or bulky audio/video receivers to connect and calibrate, just home theater made easy. Hisense removes the guesswork for pairing the screen by offering perfectly paired ambient light rejecting screens that work for a variety of different setups. Enclave Audio makes it easy to get cinema-level surround sound in minutes. The end result is a perfectly matched home theater experience whereby customers can have a 100+-inch Laser TV display paired with THX-certified wireless surround sound setup faster than the runtime of their favorite movie.” Hisense Press Release

The Enclave Audio CineHome PRO THX-certified wireless surround sound system.

The eligible Hisense Laser TV models included with this promotion are the 120L9G Laster TV, 100L9G Laser TV, 120L5G Laser TV, 100L5G Laser TV, and the PX1-PRO Laser Cinema. The promotion is running at a number of retailers and the US$200 gift card included with the combined purchase of one of the aforementioned models and the THX-certified Enclave Audio CineHub will be as follows:

Dealer gift card: B&H Photo, BrandsMart, Crutchfield

Visa gift card: Electronic Express, Projectorscreen.com, Walt’s TV, Enclave

The promotion starts today and runs through July.

Last Updated on June 13, 2022.