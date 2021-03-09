Enclave Audio CineHome wireless audio systems now available in Canada

Decent home theatre systems typically consist of five or more speakers and a subwoofer or more. This usually requires an amplifier and wires snaking out to each speaker as well as a connection to your TV or home theatre projector. Enclave Audio has two wireless audio systems that forgo the wires and offer surround sound with a simpler setup. While not new, the wireless audio systems have been around for over a year, and the Enclave Audio CineHome II and CineHome PRO are now available in Canada through Amazon.

The two systems offer 5.1 stereo surround with three front speakers, two rear speakers, and a wireless subwoofer. The speakers connect to the CineHub wireless audio transmitter features Dolby Audio, DTS Digital Surround, and Uncompressed PCM. The transmitter has eARC, ARC, Optical, Bluetooth, and Analog inputs.

“Enclave is the first speaker company to bring the powerful combination of THX Certification and WiSA compatibility to a 5.1 wireless home theater system. Each year, we see video technology improve – from HD to 4K to 8K and beyond – but audio technology has been lagging. With the explosion of consumer access to multi-channel audio content, we are planting the stake to say our entertainment deserves immersive audio. We’re restoring the integrity of the home theater experience by delivering customers their favorite movies, shows, games, and music, the way it was intended it to be heard, without the complicated installation processes of the past.” Rob Jones, CTO for Enclave Audio

While the CineHome II and CineHome PRO wireless audio systems are similar, the PRO system is also THX Certified and has slightly larger speakers and subwoofer. The CineHome II features 15.75″ tall/wide front and center speakers, two 6.9″ wide surround speakers, and an 8″ subwoofer. The front speakers have one 3″ full-range and one 1″ tweeter, while the center speaker has two 3″ full-range and one 1″ tweeter. The surround speakers feature two 2″ full-range drivers. The CineHome PRO, which is THX-certified, goes larger with 24″ tall/wide front and center speakers, two 15.75″ tall/wide surround speakers, and a 10″ subwoofer. The front and center speaker both feature two 3″ full-range and one 1″ tweeter while the surround speakers feature one full-range and one 1″ tweeter. For a full list of differences, head over to the Enclave Audio website.

The Enclave Audio CineHome II wireless audio system.

The Enclave Audio CineHome II wireless audio system retails for US$1,099.98/CA$1,599.99, while the CineHome PRO retails for US$1,599.98/CA$2,299.99.

What do you think about the Enclave Audio CineHome II and CineHome PRO wireless audio systems? Will you be picking one up now that they are available in Canada?

