Bethesda acquisition complete, Xbox mentions exclusives, more Game Pass additions this week

After being announced back in September, the Microsoft of ZeniMax Media and Bethesda has been finalized. As part of the finalization announcement, Xbox head Phil Spencer stated that some new titles will be Xbox and PC exclusive. Also, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can expect to see more Bethesda games coming to the service later this week!

Fans of the game developer need not worry about the quality of future games as Spencer went on to say that Bethesda will continue making games the way it always has.

“Our goal is to give these teams the best foundation for doing their greatest work and to learn from them as we continue to build Xbox into an inclusive platform for all players. “As we shared previously, it’s vitally important that Bethesda continues making games the way it always has. We look forward to empowering Bethesda’s creative teams to reach even more players around the world, helping make future Bethesda titles the biggest and most popular games in their history. Xbox and Bethesda have long shared a common vision for the future of gaming. Both as fans and as creators, Bethesda understands the potential of Xbox Game Pass.” Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox

The deal brings eight new studios under the Xbox Game Studios umbrella, for a total of 23. The new studios include Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog, and Roundhouse Studios. These studios are responsible for games like Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Dishonored, Doom, The Evil Within, and many more.

