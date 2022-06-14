Dell P3223DE review: A solid choice for business users seeking a USB-C hub monitor

Good monitors are essential in today’s remote work environment. But there are different monitors for different needs, and the Dell P3223DE is a solid choice for business users seeking a monitor with connectivity options.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Remote and hybrid working has increased since COVID, and while many companies are returning to in-office work, many are still keeping employees at home. Those remote workers need a reliable monitor that is also affordable, and the Dell P3223DE fills that space nicely. Read on for our thoughts on this business monitor with a USB-C hub.

Specifications

The Dell P3223DE monitor has the following features and specifications:

Screen Size 31.5″ Device Type LED-backlit LCD monitor / TFT active matrix Panel Type IPS Native Resolution QHD 2560 x 1440 at 60 Hz Brightness 300cd/m2 (typical) Response Time • 5 ms typical (Fast)

• 8 ms (Normal mode) I/O HDMI (HDCP 1.4)

DisplayPort 1.4 (HDCP 1.4)

DisplayPort output (HDCP 1.4, MST)

USB Type-C upstream port (Alternate mode with DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery PD up to 90 W)

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 downstream

LAN RJ45 port Screen Coating Anti-Glare Aspect Ratio 16:9 Pixel Pitch 0.2727 mm Contrast Ratio 1000:1 / 1000:1 (dynamic) Color Support 1.07 billion colors Adjustability Height adjustability 5.9 in

Tilt -5° to 21°

Swivel 45°

Pivot 90°

VESA: 100 x 100 mm Dimensions (WxDxH) with stand 28 in x 9.1 in x 24.3 in – with stand Weight 25.79 lbs

What’s In The Box

Dell P3223DE monitor

Stand

DisplayPort cable – DisplayPort to DisplayPort – 6 ft

USB 3.2 Gen 1 upstream cable – USB Type A to C – 6 ft

USB-C to USB-C cable – 3.3 ft

AC adapter

Manual and Documentation

Design

I would have liked to jump into the design section of this review with some great WOW introduction but considering that the Dell P3223DE monitor is relatively bland, I had nothing to work with. The monitor’s look falls in line with Dell’s other monitors.

The bezels are perhaps the most significant difference I can see on the Dell P3223DE from older Dell monitors. These bezels are thinner all the way around, including the bottom bezel. I like that the Dell logo has also been removed from the front.

The screen itself has an anti-glare, matte finish, and the monitor is made up of mostly plastic and some metals. The stand is stout and robust and offers a 90° pivot, 45° base swivel, height adjustment of 150mm, and a -5° to 21° tilt.

The back of the display is, once again, bare and bland. The Dell logo is embossed into the plastic back, and you have your stand mount. The power button and menu navigation joystick are on the bottom right. Connectivity is in the usual place. I’m not too fond of the location, tucked under the back and behind the stand.

Here is what to expect for input and output ports on the Dell P3223DE:

1. Security-lock slot

2. AC power port

3. HDMI port

4/5. DisplayPort (in)

6. Two USB Type-C Upstream ports

7/8/10/11. Four SuperSpeed USB 5Gbps downstream ports

9. RJ45 port

12. Stand lock

Overall, the Dell P3223DE wasn’t made to attract attention through aesthetics. It is a basic-looking monitor, which isn’t a bad thing at all. Build quality is excellent, and adjustability is good. Not much more you can ask for for a work display.

Display

The Dell P3223DE features a 31.5″ QHD IPS panel that operates at 60Hz and has an 8ms normal response time (5ms fast). When I first set up the monitor, the colors looked a little off to me. So I broke out my Datacolor SpyderX Elite calibration tool and calibrated it.

After calibration everything looked much better. Initially, the whites were a little off and colors were slightly drab looking. Even so, the calibration out of the box may be just what business users want. I use my monitors for content creation so I calibrated for that purpose.

The Dell P3223DE monitor displays colors in a neutral way, no oversaturation or weird HDR stuff going on It does display 99% sRGB colors. Blacks are not pitch black, but acceptable enough for light photo editing and video editing. Whites are great, and text is crisp and clear.

The 31.5″ canvas provides plenty of space for two windows to sit comfortably side by side. And the size allows for a massive amount of space for documents and spreadsheets. I used photo and video editing software with this monitor and it did fine.

Overall, this monitor, once I calibrated it to my taste, has an excellent display for business tasks. For content creation, it works okay but there are better choices if you need it for that.

Sound and Features

I’ll briefly touch on the sound that the Dell P3223DE produces. It’s just okay. Not much to write home about, the speakers work well for video conferencing and podcasts but if you want solid sound for movies and music, use external speakers.

The features is where the Dell P3223DE monitor shines, for business users anyway. Here’s the rundown of what to expect and all of these are squarely targeting productivity workers.

ComfortView Plus—an always-on, built-in low blue light screen—reduces potentially harmful blue light emissions without compromising color.

Easily connect to your devices with DisplayPort (in) , DisplayPort (out) , USB-C, HDMI, 4x SuperSpeed USB 5Gbps and more.

Your monitor serves as your own productivity hub with RJ45 for wired Ethernet connectivity and USB-C providing up to 90W power delivery, all in a clutter-free setup.

Simply press the monitor power button and the power sync feature seamlessly starts your monitor and connected Dell PC, even when the laptop lid is closed. Compatible with select Dell PCs.

Easy Arrange allows you to easily tile multiple applications across one or more screens with 38 pre-set window partitions and the ability to personalize up to five windows, giving you improved multitasking abilities.

The auto-restore feature remembers where you left off, so applications will go back to where you left them, even after you’ve unplugged.

Shortcut keys can save you even more time, letting you easily configure your display management settings so you can get to work faster.

Asset management reports allow IT managers to quickly capture and track monitor information as well as configure multiple monitors at once through a single setup.

Overall, the sound isn’t outstanding but acceptable enough for business use. The features are where most business owners are going to like the Dell P3223DE monitor.

Price/Value

The Dell P3223DE carries an MSRP of US$729.99 and as of this review, it is priced at US$584.99 on Dell’s website. Amazon has it for US$595. At the sale price this monitor is worth all of that, the MSRP is probably a little high. But I do think the value is there for business owners looking for an integrated hub in their monitor.

Wrap Up

This one is fairly simple. Content creators should look elsewhere for a monitor with better refresh rates, better color, and perhaps a bigger display. Business users, this is a great canvas that offers excellent features for business use.

Last Updated on June 14, 2022.