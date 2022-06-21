512 Audio announces its Tempest large-diaphragm USB studio mic

512 Audio is a new brand to us and maybe for many of you. The Austin-based company makes audio equipment backed by Warm Audio, and they have announced the Tempest, a “true” large-diaphragm USB studio mic.

512 Audio says the Tempest draws on the design and sound profile of its Warm Audio WA-47jr studio condenser mic and features a vintage-inspired, large-diaphragm condenser capsule and 24-bit / 48kHz resolution that brings pristine studio sound to your desktop. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say.

512 Audio Tempest

Engineered to capture polished, detailed audio for podcasts, live streams, acoustic instruments, and vocal performances, Tempest is the simplest way to get true studio sound. Initially debuting at CES, Tempest (MSRP $159.99) is coming to Amazon in July and other authorized retailers worldwide. “Tempest is not your typical USB microphone,” said Bryce Young, founder, and CEO of Warm Audio and 512 Audio. “We’re very excited to be offering a true, large-diaphragm studio mic that can easily connect to any creator’s setup without requiring additional hardware & cables. Tempest bridges our experience in creating high-end studio microphones with the convenience of today’s digital setups.” At the center of the Tempest design is a true, large-diaphragm, vintage-inspired 34mm gold-plated condenser capsule that shares design DNA with the best-selling WA-47jr studio microphone. Tempest delivers tight lows, nuanced midrange, and pristine high end with a full 20Hz – 20kHz frequency response. The fixed cardioid pickup pattern captures what’s in front of the mic and rejects surrounding ambient noise, letting any source you put in front of it come through loud and clear. With 24-bit, 48kHz resolution capabilities, Tempest captures high-fidelity audio with exceptional clarity and detail for modern hi-res recording. Streamlining the home recording setup, Tempest allows creators to professionally record and stream straight to their PC or Mac with modern USB-C connectivity; no additional audio interface or studio hardware is required. Essential for USB plug-and-play workflows, Tempest features microphone gain, zero-latency headphone volume monitoring, and mute for full control over your sound; no software is required. Tempest also includes a premium desktop stand and professional, low-profile shockmount to reduce unwanted vibrations and rumble when connecting to a mic stand or boom arm. From pristine streams and rich podcasts to stellar vocal performances, Tempest captures every detail with the richness and depth you’d expect from a studio microphone. 512 Audio

Tempest (MSRP $159.99) will be available in late July at Amazon and authorized retailers worldwide. Be sure to check out the company’s website for more information.

