Soundcore announces its new Sport X10 fitness-focused earbuds

Soundcore is a premium audio brand owned by accessory maker Anker. We’ve had our hands on several of the company’s offerings and always come away impressed. Today Soundcore has announced a new pair of fitness-focused earbuds, the Sport X10.

The Sport X10 features powerful audio capabilities, ergonomic design, and water-resistant, sweat-proof durability paired with Soundcore’s proprietary SweatGuard technology.

The Sport X10 earbuds are designed with an “innovative” rotating earhook to ensure a secure and comfortable it during vigorous athletic activities, including running, weight training, hiking, biking, or a high-energy workout at the gym. Here’s what the Soundcore press release had to say about them.

“We’ve found that sports enthusiasts typically have three main complaints about sports earbuds,” said Rock Gao, General Manager, Headphones for Soundcore. “Users complain about their bulky design, how easily earbuds fall out during workouts and how a few sweaty workouts cause them to fail, making them a hindrance to a workout routine. However, with our secure rotatable earhook design and SweatGuard technology, our Sport X10s were designed to alleviate all of these complaints and be the perfect exercise companion.” The ergonomic rotating earhook design and soft silicone material guarantee an exceptionally secure and comfortable fit. Fitness enthusiasts can adjust the wearing angle to ensure the earbuds nest comfortably in place to prevent them from falling out during vigorous workouts while also not weighing users down due to their weight (4.4g/earbud). Additionally, the adjustable earhook design means the Sport X10 fits snugly in the slim profile charging case for easy portability in the user’s pocket or bag. Soundcore

The Sport X10 leverages 10mm dynamic drivers with BassUp™ technology to provide a highly accurate, bass forward sound profile. Integrating the AAC/SBC HD audio codec with high-sensitivity drivers, the Sport X10 produces an immersive sound stage while achieving a balanced mix of deep bass and crisp highs. To amplify (or lessen) the sound profile, users can access the BassUp EQ setting in the Soundcore app as well as 22 EQ presets and a 9-band custom EQ for the ultimate in customization. The Sport X10 has IPX7 sweat and water-resistance with SweatGuard, keeping the earbuds fully operational during a sweaty workout or during a rainstorm. The Sport X10 can also be rinsed off under a faucet or water fountain after a workout, making them perfect for almost any activity and weather situation. The Sport X10 delivers up to eight hours of battery life from a single charge and up to 32 hours of playtime with the charging case, delivering an all-day listening experience. With Fast Charging technology, users also get 2 hours of playback after just 10 minutes of charging. Soundcore

Availability and Pricing

The Sport X10 will initially be offered in Black and Oat White at launch. A red model is slated to be available in late July or early August as well. The Sport X10 are available for $79 in the US, £89 in the UK; €99 in Germany and Europe, and $119 CAD in Canada on Amazon.com, Soundcore.com, and through other retail partners.

