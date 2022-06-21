Master & Dynamic announces its new MW75 ANC headphones

Master & Dynamic is a well-known brand around these parts. The company was established the same year and around the same month as Techaeris, and we have been reviewing their gear for years. Now, the company has announced its brand new MW75 ANC headphones.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The MW75 ANC headphones are the latest iteration of the company’s excellent flagship active noise-canceling headphones. The company says the new MW75 ANC headphones have expansive acoustics, precisely tuned ANC, eight microphones, and up to 32 hours of battery life or up to 28 hours with ANC enabled. Here’s what the Master & Dynamic press release had to say.

Master & Dynamic MW75 ANC Headphones

“As with all our ANC products, we set out to create a headphone with polished, intentional design and Active Noise-Cancellation that does not detract from the overall sound experience, but enhances it. With the MW75, you can go anywhere and hear your music as it was intended to sound,” says Master & Dynamic Founder & CEO Jonathan Levine. The MW75 features 3 Active Noise-Cancelling modes engineered to maintain the integrity of Master & Dynamic’s signature sound, delivered by optimally angled 40mm Beryllium drivers. New Adaptive Active Noise-Cancellation uses 4 microphones to intuitively adjust the ANC to match the noise level of your surroundings, providing a seamless audio experience in any environment, even on-the-go. Users can access two additional ANC modes, customize their sound with EQ adjustments, and access Ambient Listening modes to tune into their surroundings within the M&D Connect App. Master & Dynamic

Designed to stand out and engineered to last, the MW75 is modern and refined with strong, clean lines. The ear cups are constructed from lightweight and durable aluminum while soft leather, memory foam, and lambskin details make listening for long stretches more comfortable. A unique aluminum mesh ring encircles a tempered glass panel and keeps microphones hidden for a seamless look. For consistently clear calls in any location, a 4-microphone beamforming array and acoustically tuned microphone chambers work together to reject wind sounds and filter out environmental noise. The MW75 offers up to 32 hours of battery life or up to 28 hours with ANC enabled. A quick 15 minute charge powers the headphones for 6 hours while on-head detection auto-pauses your music when you’ve stopped listening to conserve battery life. Bluetooth® 5.1 technology delivers reliable connectivity within a 100ft/30m range and an additional USB-C to 3.5mm cable, ¼” adapter, and twin plug airline adapter for analog listening on personal computers, in-flight, and more. A hardshell travel case wrapped in felted material provides lightweight protection and features built-in cable storage to keep cords organized and easy to access. Master & Dynamic

Pricing and Availability

Master & Dynamic’s MW75 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones ($599/€599/£549) will be available in Gunmetal/Black Leather, Silver Metal/Grey/Leather, Silver Metal/Brown Leather, and Black Metal/Black Leather at masterdynamic.com, masterdynamic.eu and masterdynamic.co.uk starting June 28, 2022.

