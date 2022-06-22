The new Dell Latitude 9330 is now available for purchase

Dell seems to have woken up over the past few years and has been redesigning their lineup with some nice aesthetic and hardware improvements. The company announced its Dell Latitude 9330 earlier this spring, and it is now available for purchase.

The Dell Latitude 9330 won’t come cheap; the starting price is US$2,109, and Dell says you’re getting solid productivity and security in this package. The company considers this laptop an ultra-premium offering, and here’s why.

Dell Latitude 9330

Available today, the Dell Latitude 9330 is an ultra-premium 2-in-1 and the first 13” device in the 9000 series. With the world’s first collaboration touchpad, you can quickly access the mic, camera, share screen and chat controls in online meetings. With a 16:10 InfinityEdge display and equipped with Dell Optimizer, it offers the best collaboration and connectivity experience with built-in security and privacy features to confidently work from anywhere. Latitude 9330 (starting at USD $2,109.00): The Latitude 9330 is packed with key collaboration, connectivity and privacy features into a 2-in-1 form factor for the mobile worker, C-Suite, account managers and consultants striving to build and grow the business with strategic vision. Stay connected with the world’s first collaboration touchpad by quickly accessing the mic, camera, share screen and chat controls during online meetings. Dell Optimizer, an AI-based optimization software, learns and responds to the way you work and is designed to automatically improve application performance, battery run-time, audio settings, and privacy—all in the background while you’re working. Expect high performance with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors up to Core i7 and the latest connectivity options, including Intel® Wi-Fi 6E and 4G LTE or 5G. Dell

Be sure to check out Dell’s website for configurations and more information on the 9330.

Last Updated on June 22, 2022.