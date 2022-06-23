New on Netflix June 24-30: Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson get mixed up…

It’s been a busy few weeks for Netflix with recent additions like Stranger Things 4 and Hustle. That continues this week with a movie with big star power and the return of a Netflix Series. If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between June 24-30th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in June if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in that the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix June 24-30th list which is headlined Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart in The Man From Toronto.

Coming soon in June

These titles are coming sometime in June, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Glamour Girls

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

And now for the Netflix June 24-30th list:

June 24

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Sparks and feathers fly when a teenage Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella spend a wild summer together with other Angry Birds at Camp Splinterwood!

The Man from Toronto (NETFLIX FILM): A case of mistaken identity arises after a screw-up sales consultant and the world’s deadliest assassin – a known only as The Man from Toronto – run into each other at a holiday rental.

British comedian Rowan Atkinson (“Mr. Bean”) stars in this almost silent comedy about a house sitter’s war with a bee. Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Thieves overtake the mint of a unified Korea. With hostages trapped inside, the police must stop them — as well as the shadowy mastermind behind it all.

June 25

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18 🇺🇸

June 26

Best of the Fest (NETFLIX COMEDY): Best of the Festival, highlights from throughout the 11-day Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.

June 27

Cafe Minamdang (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): A new series about a suspicious café — and its equally suspicious patrons.

A new series about a suspicious café — and its equally suspicious patrons. Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇨🇦) 🇺🇸: Falling coconuts are putting a damper on Chip and Potato’s pugtastic vacation! With the help of a friendly tamarin and a new friend, they hatch a plan to get a puggy good sleep.

June 28

Blasted (NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇴): Blasted follows childhood friends Sebastian (Axel Bøyum) and Mikkel (Fredrik Skogsrud), who are reunited for Sebastian’s bachelor party. While Mikkel never matured past being a teenage laser tag-prodigy, Sebastian has grown into a career-obsessed workaholic, who’s using the party to schmooze a potential client. But when the bachelor party stumbles head-first into an alien invasion, it’s up to Mikkel and Sebastian to reunite as the kick-ass lasertag duo they once were and fight back.

June 29

BEAUTY (NETFLIX FILM): A young singer on the brink of a promising career finds herself torn between a domineering family, industry pressures and her love for her girlfriend.

A brilliant young attorney with Asperger’s syndrome struggles with social interactions. Pirate Gold of Adak Island (NETFLIX SERIES): An elite team of experienced treasure hunters come to a remote island in the Alaskan wilderness in search of buried pirate gold worth millions.

June 30

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): Dark Schneider, a powerful wizard sealed in the body of a boy, embarks on a quest to conquer the world, accompanied by new friends and old enemies.

Sharkdog: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Sharkdog and his human pals return for a new season filled with adventures.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada June 24-30th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

Last Updated on June 23, 2022.