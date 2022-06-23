New on Netflix June 24-30: Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson get mixed up…

Coming soon in June
- Glamour Girls
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
June 24
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Sparks and feathers fly when a teenage Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella spend a wild summer together with other Angry Birds at Camp Splinterwood!
- Legacies: Season 4 🇺🇸
- The Man from Toronto (NETFLIX FILM): A case of mistaken identity arises after a screw-up sales consultant and the world’s deadliest assassin – a known only as The Man from Toronto – run into each other at a holiday rental.
- Man Vs Bee (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): British comedian Rowan Atkinson (“Mr. Bean”) stars in this almost silent comedy about a house sitter’s war with a bee.
- Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Thieves overtake the mint of a unified Korea. With hostages trapped inside, the police must stop them — as well as the shadowy mastermind behind it all.
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars: Season 6 🇨🇦
June 25
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18 🇺🇸
June 26
- Best of the Fest (NETFLIX COMEDY): Best of the Festival, highlights from throughout the 11-day Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.
June 27
- Cafe Minamdang (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): A new series about a suspicious café — and its equally suspicious patrons.
- Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇨🇦) 🇺🇸: Falling coconuts are putting a damper on Chip and Potato’s pugtastic vacation! With the help of a friendly tamarin and a new friend, they hatch a plan to get a puggy good sleep.
June 28
- Blasted (NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇴): Blasted follows childhood friends Sebastian (Axel Bøyum) and Mikkel (Fredrik Skogsrud), who are reunited for Sebastian’s bachelor party. While Mikkel never matured past being a teenage laser tag-prodigy, Sebastian has grown into a career-obsessed workaholic, who’s using the party to schmooze a potential client. But when the bachelor party stumbles head-first into an alien invasion, it’s up to Mikkel and Sebastian to reunite as the kick-ass lasertag duo they once were and fight back.
- Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy (NETFLIX COMEDY): With more money and a smile big enough to show off her hard earned new teeth, Cristela is living the American Dream. She hilariously shares the joys of aging in her forties, her first ever experience with a gyno, and the importance of family.
June 29
- BEAUTY (NETFLIX FILM): A young singer on the brink of a promising career finds herself torn between a domineering family, industry pressures and her love for her girlfriend.
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): A brilliant young attorney with Asperger’s syndrome struggles with social interactions.
- Pirate Gold of Adak Island (NETFLIX SERIES): An elite team of experienced treasure hunters come to a remote island in the Alaskan wilderness in search of buried pirate gold worth millions.
- The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1 (NETFLIX SERIES): The family comedy from creators Wanda Sykes and Regina Hicks (Girlfriends, Insecure) returns with new episodes. Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. In season 2 part 1, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new loves, old flames, big dreams, life changes and the love and drama that comes with family.
June 30
- BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): Dark Schneider, a powerful wizard sealed in the body of a boy, embarks on a quest to conquer the world, accompanied by new friends and old enemies.
- Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom 🇺🇸
- Sharkdog: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Sharkdog and his human pals return for a new season filled with adventures.
Last Updated on June 23, 2022.