What’s leaving Netflix June 2022: Criminal Minds, Glee, and more…

A few titles are leaving Netflix in June 2022 — fortunately, you have at least a week before they do! The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

In the U.S., it’s your last chance to stream all ten seasons of Criminal Minds and movies like Corpse Bride and Happy Gilmore. For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is your last chance to watch the Spy Kids movies and all six seasons of Glee.

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in June.

June 2

Documentary Now!: Seasons 1-3 🇺🇸

Lady Bird 🇺🇸

June 6

The Night Shift: Seasons 1-4 🇺🇸

Vampire Academy 🇺🇸

June 13

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Seasons 1-5 🇺🇸

June 14

Blindspot: Season 1-5 🇨🇦

June 17

Silver Linings Playbook 🇺🇸

June 23

Reign Seasons 1-3 🇺🇸

June 29

Criminal Minds: Seasons 1-10 🇺🇸

Glee: Seasons 1-6 🇨🇦

June 30

Corpse Bride 🇺🇸

Desperado 🇺🇸

Eagle Eye 🇺🇸

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter 🇺🇸

The Exorcist 🇺🇸

Forgetting Sarah Marshall 🇺🇸

Godzilla 🇺🇸

Happy Gilmore 🇺🇸

Her 🇺🇸

How to Train Your Dragon 🇺🇸

Into the Wild 🇺🇸

Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me 🇺🇸

Just Go With It 🇺🇸

Looper 🇺🇸

Memoirs of a Geisha 🇺🇸

Midnight in Paris 🇺🇸

My Fair Lady 🇺🇸

The Originals: Seasons 1-4 🇺🇸

Shrek Forever After 🇺🇸

Spy Kids 🇨🇦

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams 🇨🇦

Spy Kids 3: Game Over 🇨🇦

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World 🇨🇦

Stand by Me 🇺🇸

Last Updated on May 25, 2022.