Linksys unveils two new dual-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh solutions

Linksys has announced two new entry-level dual-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh solutions, offering optimal and secure home wireless at an affordable price.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

In case you’re unfamiliar, Wi-Fi 6 is the newest wireless standard and is slowly becoming more common in new laptops, smartphones, and even desktops.

“There is an increased need for wireless connectivity that can handle the influx of devices on home networks, and deliver reliable, secure and private connections. Our mission is to connect everyone securely and through the launch of these systems, we provide our customers with two new options for fast speed, coverage, and connectivity at an affordable price point.” Alan Cohen, VP of Marketing and Head of Product at Linksys

The Linksys Atlas 6 Wi-Fi 6 mesh solution offers coverage of up to 6,000 sq. ft. for up to 75 devices. The dual-band router is ideal for hybrid work, 4K streaming, online gaming, and more. With three 1GbE Ethernet ports, the system allows users to connect wired devices as well. The system comes in three configurations with one-, two-, or three-pack options. The single pack covers up to 2,000 sq. ft. and supports 25 devices, the double-pack up to 4,000 sq. ft. and 50 devices, while the triple-pack covers 6,000 sq. ft. and supports up to 75 devices.

The Linksys Atlas 6 Wi-Fi 6 mesh solution.

The Linksys Hydra 6, on the other hand, is a single dual-band mesh router with 2,000 sq. ft. coverage and supports up to 25 devices. It has four 1 GbE Ethernet ports for wired devices.

Additional features of both the Linksys Atlas 6 and Hydra 6 Wi-Fi 6 solutions include:

Fast to set up. Easy to manage. – The Linksys App makes it simple to set up your WiFi network and you can control and monitor your WiFi from anywhere.

The Linksys App makes it simple to set up your WiFi network and you can control and monitor your WiFi from anywhere. Linksys Intelligent Mesh™ Technology – Dynamically optimize speeds and maximize the use of all bands to reduce congestion, latency and buffering.

– Dynamically optimize speeds and maximize the use of all bands to reduce congestion, latency and buffering. Security and privacy you can trust – Protect your home with automatic software updates so your network is always secure and up to date. Parental controls and separate guest networks keep devices safe.

– Protect your home with automatic software updates so your network is always secure and up to date. Parental controls and separate guest networks keep devices safe. Peace of mind – Linksys products pass 25 quality tests, are backed by a 3-year warranty, and have 24/7 tech support.

– Linksys products pass 25 quality tests, are backed by a 3-year warranty, and have 24/7 tech support. Grow as needed – When your family, home and needs grow, your WiFi should grow with you. Add more nodes to expand coverage for stronger connection and to handle more devices as needed.

When your family, home and needs grow, your WiFi should grow with you. Add more nodes to expand coverage for stronger connection and to handle more devices as needed. Robust. Stable. Reliable. – Built with the Qualcomm® Immersive Home 214 Platform users can expect great connectivity throughout the home.

The Linksys Atlas 6 will be available beginning early summer in the US for an MSRP US$149.99 (1-pack), $279.99 (2-pack), and $349.99 (3-pack) on Linksys.com. The Linksys Hydra 6 will also be available beginning early summer in the US for an MSRP of $179.99.

Last Updated on May 25, 2022.