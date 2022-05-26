Panasonic announces its latest rugged notebook: The TOUGHBOOK 40

Panasonic today introduced the “ultimate” 14-inch rugged notebook designed for Defence and ideal for Police and Utilities. Taking rugged computing to another level, the TOUGHBOOK 40 has a modular design that allows mobile workers to modify the device quickly and easily for different challenges by equipping seven expansion areas. The powerful new all-black model is built for use in extreme conditions, with military-grade security and communications capabilities to support mission-critical operations.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Here’s what the company’s press release had to say about this latest TOUGHBOOK:

Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 40

Flexible device management

The TOUGHBOOK 40 notebook is the perfect field companion adaptable to any task. As well as user replaceable battery, RAM and SSD, the device also has four other expansion areas for smartcard and fingerprint readers, including a multi-user authentication for when the notebook is being used by a team. The expansion areas can also be used for a second SSD, DVD and Blu-ray Drives and configurable ports (VGA, True Serial, USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, and a second HDMI or native GLAN). The device is designed for Defence, including operational use on foot and in vehicle, as well as for vehicle diagnostics and maintenance and for training. For Police and border control the device is ideal for operational service, such as routing, numberplate or suspect identification. In the Automotive and Agricultural sectors, it’s the perfect tool for technicians running diagnostics and repairs on trucks or large machinery at the roadside or in the field. In the Utilities sector, engineers can use the TOUGHBOOK 40 notebook for inspections of pipelines, solar panels and power stations and for maintenance programs. Panasonic

Performance to meet extreme challenges

This high-performance device can meet the computing needs of any user. The Windows 11 Secured-core PC is equipped with an Intel® Core™ i5-1145G7 vPro® processor (Intel® Core™ i7 vPro® processor optional), 16GB RAM (up to 64GB optional), and a quick release 512GB NVMe OPAL SSD as standard (up to 2TB optional). The TOUGHBOOK 40 notebook is also designed for use with quick release NATO approved VIASAT self-encrypting secure drives, MIL connectors and docking stations. To immediately kill light and electronic transmissions when on operations, it also has a one touch Concealed Mode function. The high brightness, Full HD touchscreen ensures perfect viewing clarity at night and in the brightest sunlight. For easy use in any conditions, the touchscreen auto-detects between pen, finger, gloved or wet hand and automatically switches to the most appropriate mode. The newly designed Touchpad provides two physical mouse buttons and works with gloves and rain functionality and two-finger operation to allow users to undertake the most complex tasks in the field. Battery life is designed to support mission critical operation with approximately 18 hours from one battery and 36 hours from two, with hot swap capabilities meaning the device remains fully operational when batteries are switched. Panasonic

Built to communicate

The TOUGHBOOK 40 notebook has all the latest communications capabilities required on operations, including options for eSIM to switch mobile carriers without changing sims and LTE, as well as 5G options this summer. It is designed for use with all the major GPS navigation systems and offers WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. To ensure effective communications in the field, the Waves MaxxAudio® Stereo Speakers emphasises the human voice to ensure smooth conversations even in noisy environments. The new Quad array microphone with AI noise reduction also removes ambient noise from the microphone input. Panasonic

The most rugged

The TOUGHBOOK 40 notebook takes rugged to another level with IP66 resistance to dust and water, meeting military standard (MIL-STD810H) for temperature, humidity and vibration and is 26-side drop tested from 180cm. Panasonic

For more information on the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 40, check out the company’s website.

What do you think of the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 40? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on May 26, 2022.