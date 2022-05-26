Lexar announces its SL660 BLAZE gaming portable SSD with RGB

Gamers and creatives are certainly two groups that can benefit from a portable SSD. The latest from Lexar is the SL660 BLAZE, and it is outfitted with RGB lighting to boot. The new drive offers gamers and creatives the newest USB 3.2 Gen2x2 technology and blazing-fast NVMe performance with speeds up to 2000MB/s read and 1900MB/s write.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Beyond the outstanding performance, it’s got style. The new Lexar® SL660 BLAZE Gaming Portable SSD comes with RGB LEDs to create a lively atmosphere making your gameplay or work station more dynamic by adding a touch of color to your setup. The Lexar® SL660 BLAZE Gaming Portable SSD also recently won the Red Dot Design Award which has recognized the best products for design in a given year since 1995. The international panel of experts and judges who reviewed the products that entered the competition were guided by assessment criteria such as the product’s formal quality, ergonomics and longevity.

In addition, the Lexar® SL660 BLAZE Gaming Portable SSD is durable as it is stylish and built with a premium aluminum enclosure and features a sandblasted finish for added protection against shock and vibration. It also features advanced security software with 256-bit AES encryption to protect essential files against corruption, loss, and deletion.

The Lexar® SL660 BLAZE Gaming Portable SSD is versatile that it comes with a USB Type-C (USB-C) port that includes a USB Type-C to Type-C cable and a USB Type-C to standard USB Type-A cable to add to the ease of your use.

“The Lexar® SL660 BLAZE Gaming Portable SSD is aimed at gamers and content creators who demand more performance from their SSD devices. Bringing blazing-fast speed, vibrant RGB LEDs, and added style elevates your experience to the next level.” Said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.

Lexar