New on Netflix May 27 to June 2: The beginning of the end for Stranger Things

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between May 27 to June 2nd. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in May and June if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix May 27 to June 2nd list which includes the first part of the highly anticipated final season of the popular Stranger Things.

Coming soon in May

These titles are coming sometime in May, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres

Welcome to Wedding Hell (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): A marriage proposal is supposed to be a happy ending. But for one couple, it becomes the beginning of an uphill struggle over wedding preparations.

Coming soon in June

These titles are coming sometime in June, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Glamour Girls

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming this month to the streaming service at some point and include:

Dragon Up: Rebels : Hatch and collect rare dragons — then help them revive their magic in this colorful and beautifully animated idle adventure game

Hatch and collect rare dragons — then help them revive their magic in this colorful and beautifully animated idle adventure game Exploding Kittens – The Game: Bring the catnip. Draw as many cards as you can, and do your best to dodge — or defuse — fatal felines. Or else, boom goes the dynamite!

Moonlighter: By day, manage a shop in an idyllic village. By night, explore dungeons, slay monsters and unlock mysteries in this best-of-both-worlds adventure.

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt: Build a medieval city, make smart financial decisions and do whatever it takes to keep your people happy. Who knew running a kingdom was so tough?

And now for the Netflix May 27 to June 2nd list:

May 27

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 (NETFLIX SERIES): Darkness returns to Hawkins just in time for spring break, triggering fresh terror, disturbing memories — and the threat of war.

May 29

21 Bridges 🇨🇦

May 30

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇮🇳): On a trip to the beautiful Taj Mahal, Bheem gets distracted trying to return a little girl’s lost teddy bear before someone steals it!

May 31

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1 🇺🇸

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1 🇺🇸

Being a new month, there are plenty of older titles joining Netflix and Netflix Canada between May 27 and June 2nd:

June 1

The Amazing Spider-Man 🇺🇸

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy 🇺🇸

Before Tomorrow 🇨🇦

The Boy 🇺🇸

Dear John 🇺🇸

The Departed 🇺🇸

Divergent 🇨🇦

The Divergent Series: Allegiant 🇨🇦

The Divergent Series: Insurgent 🇨🇦

Dumb and Dumber 🇺🇸

Edge of Seventeen

Eraser 🇺🇸

The Fast Runner 🇨🇦

The Fighter 🇺🇸

The Girl Next Door 🇺🇸

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass 🇺🇸

The Hurt Locker 🇺🇸

I Don’t Know How She Does It 🇨🇦

Kick-Ass 🇨🇦

Lean on Me 🇺🇸

Léon: The Professional 🇺🇸

Life as We Know It 🇺🇸

Mission: Impossible 🇺🇸

Mission: Impossible II 🇺🇸

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol 🇺🇸

Mr. & Mrs. Smith 🇨🇦

Mr. Bean’s Holiday 🇺🇸

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation 🇺🇸

No Country For Old Men 🇨🇦

The Photograph 🇨🇦

The Players Club 🇺🇸

Pretty Hard Cases: Season 1 🇨🇦

Rhymes for Young Ghouls 🇨🇦

Sicario 🇨🇦

The Snow Walker 🇨🇦

Soul Plane 🇺🇸

Steel Magnolias 🇺🇸

Titanic 🇺🇸

Trolls World Tour 🇨🇦

Troy 🇺🇸

The Turning 🇨🇦

Two Lovers and a Bear 🇨🇦

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor 🇨🇦

THE WAY BACK 🇨🇦

Vegas Vacation 🇺🇸

We Are Marshall 🇺🇸

June 2

Borgen – Power & Glory (NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇰): Foreign Minister Birgitte Nyborg finds her career in jeopardy when a dispute over oil in Greenland threatens to become an international crisis.

Foreign Minister Birgitte Nyborg finds her career in jeopardy when a dispute over oil in Greenland threatens to become an international crisis. The DUFF 🇺🇸

Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake (NETFLIX COMEDY): From sharing his unique views on family, race and religion to detailing an online rift that blew up, Brazilian comedian Yuri Marçal isn’t holding back.

