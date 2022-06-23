6 tech tools and skills you should have for any job

Most of us live in a world and have a career where a certain amount of technological literacy is required. Whether you’re required to set up calendar invites through your email platform or do basic HTML on web pages, most employers are looking for candidates that have a baseline knowledge of technology and have skills that can easily be applied to their job. Here are the usual tech tools and skills you’ll want to have on your resume, and some tips for learning how to acquire them.

Thanks to the rise in remote work, conducting meetings and conferences over video calls is something most employees are expected to be able to do proficiently. This involves the ability to reserve conference rooms, utilize HDMI cables, set up cameras and speakers, connect to a TV monitor, and utilize high cardinality conferencing software to present competently. Not only does this knowledge come in handy in many different scenarios, but it’ll avoid a great deal of embarrassment if you’re able to troubleshoot issues on your end during important meetings.

2. Email applications

One tool that is nearly universal to all workplaces is email. Because email applications are such simple, straightforward pieces of technology, they’ve stood the test of time and are still an important part of everyone’s set of tech skills. Not only should you be able to write emails competently, but you should also be able to set up a professional signature, schedule emails for later set an out-of-office message, and organize your inbox for increased functionality. Most people using email underutilized the available tools, so getting to know your email platform will help you become an exceptionally skilled candidate.

3. Spreadsheet software

You’re probably thinking of Excel right now and shuddering — most people strongly dislike spreadsheet software and use it sparingly. But knowing the basics about how to set up spreadsheets and use basic formulas can seriously streamline your work processes and set you up for success. For example, the Sum function on Excel will automatically add up numeric values written in sequential cells on the spreadsheet. By watching a few YouTube tutorials about your particular spreadsheet software, you’ll already be overachieving by many employers’ standards.

4. Word processors

As one of the oldest applications to exist since computers started being used in the workplace, the ability to use word processors is a must-have skill. Opening up a Google Doc, the next steps are pretty intuitive. But being able to quickly and confidently use different styles and formats will ensure that you end up with documents that are a cut above the rest. In addition, being able to use collaboration software that comes with most processors will ensure that you can easily use your word processor to be an exceptional employee and coworker.

5. Keyboard shortcuts

Learning keyboard shortcuts can save you time throughout your workday.

Because there are many functions you can use on a computer that most people will use multiple times per day, there are pre-existing shortcuts for those commands. To find specific words on a page, you can press “CTRL” and then “F” (or Command + F for OS) on your keyboard. Find a list of popular shortcuts and practice utilizing them in your daily life. Once you’re used to them, you might be surprised by how much more quickly you can get things done.

6. Social media platforms

Not only can you utilize social media to supplement your resume by attaching your LinkedIn profile, but you could also be a serious asset to your employer by being competent with various platforms. Most businesses now have social media profiles that they use to engage with the public. For positions in sales, marketing, and other client-facing roles, having social media savvy is going to make it a lot easier to connect with potential clients and make yourself memorable to them.

Conclusion

Having technological skills doesn’t have to mean learning how to code or put together a computer. These basic skills are a great place to start building on existing skills so you can become a more valuable candidate for any position.

