Now Playing on Plex July 2022: Ex Machina, The Crew, High Rise, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. Below is our Now Playing on Plex July 2022 edition.

We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into July 2022!

New on Plex July 2022

Ex Machina now playing on Plex July 2022
  • Adderall Diaries, The (starts 7/12)
  • Addicted To Fresno
  • American Heist
  • Amy (starts 7/26)
  • Barely Lethal (starts 7/26)
  • Barry Munday
  • Captive, The (starts 7/12)
  • Crew, The
  • Dark Places (starts 7/26)
  • Date And Switch
  • Don Jon,
  • End Of The Tour, The (starts 7/26)
  • Enemy (starts 7/12)
  • Ex Machina (starts 7/26)
Locke Now Playing on Plex July 2022
  • Five Fingers
  • Ginger & Rosa (starts 7/12)
  • Glimpse Inside The Mind Of Charles Swan III, A (starts 7/12)
  • High Rise
  • Hobo With A Shotgun
  • Horrible Bosses 2 (starts 7/10)
  • How To Talk To Girls At Parties (starts 7/24)
  • In The Fade
  • John Dies At The End 
  • Laggies (starts 7/12)
  • Lean On Pete (starts 7/5)
  • Live!
  • Locke (starts 7/12)
  • Melancholia 
  • Mississippi Grind (starts 7/26)
Son of A Gun Now Playing on Plex July 2022
  • Mojave (starts 7/26)
  • Most Violent Year, A (starts 7/12)
  • Northmen: A Viking Saga
  • Obvious Child (starts 7/12)
  • Please Stand By
  • Remember (starts 7/26)
  • Revenge Of The Green Dragons (starts 7/12)
  • Room (starts 7/12)
  • Rover, The (starts 7/12)
  • Shadow Dancer
  • Slow West (starts 7/26)
  • Son Of A Gun (starts 7/12)
  • Spectacular Now, The (starts 7/12)
  • Square, The
  • Tusk (starts 7/12)
  • Under The Skin (starts 7/12)

Leaving Plex in July 2022

1408 Now Playing on Plex July 2022
  • 1408,
  • Always Shine
  • Cashback
  • Cooties
  • Howl
  • Ip Man: The Final FIght
  • Low Down
  • Out Of The Furnace (Expires 7/24)
  • Phantasm
  • We Need To Talk About Kevin
  • Wuthering Heights

Still Streaming on Plex in July 2022

Europa Report Now Playing on Plex July 2022
  • Aguirre, The Wrath Of God
  • All Good Things
  • Awake
  • Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans
  • Battle Royale
  • Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead
  • Biutiful
  • Blue Mountain State
  • Centurion
  • Children Of The Corn
  • Cobbler, The
  • Coherence
  • Cube
  • Day Of The Dead
  • Dead Snow
  • Derailed,
  • Detachment
  • Devil’s Rejects, The
  • Disconnect
  • Eden Lake
  • Europa Report
  • Extras
  • Fall, The
  • Filth
  • Fish Tank
  • Four Lions
  • Gift, The
  • Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, The (2009)
  • God Bless America
  • Goon
  • Grizzly Man
  • Half Nelson
  • Hannibal
  • Hannibal Rising
  • Hard Candy
  • Heathers
  • Highlander
  • Horns
  • Hunger
  • Hunt For The Wilderpeople
  • I Love You Phillip Morris
  • I Saw The Devil
  • I Spit On Your Grave
  • Iceman, The
  • Illusionist, The
  • Infiltrator, The
  • Ip Man
  • Ip Man 2
  • Ip Man 3
  • Lady Vengeance
  • Little Shop Of Horrors
  • Lucky Number Slevin
  • Man From Earth, The
  • Mandy
  • Melancholia
  • Merlin
  • Midnight Meat Train, The
  • Monster,
  • Mother,
  • Ninth Gate, The
  • Only God Forgives
  • Pledge, The
  • Proposition, The
  • Requiem For A Dream
  • Road, The
  • Season Of The Witch
  • Secretary
  • Short Term 12
  • Snowpiercer
  • Stuck In Love
  • Super
  • Super Size Me
  • Superhero Movie
  • Taboo
  • Tell No One
  • This Is England
  • Train to Busan
  • Traitor
  • Transsiberian
  • Triangle (2009)
  • Van Wilder: Party Liaison
  • Wind River
  • Wolf Creek
  • Zack And Miri Make

Last Updated on June 24, 2022.

Now Playing on Plex July 2022 Techaeris
