Now Playing on Plex July 2022: Ex Machina, The Crew, High Rise, and more

New on Plex July 2022

Adderall Diaries, The (starts 7/12)

Addicted To Fresno

American Heist

Amy (starts 7/26)

Barely Lethal (starts 7/26)

Barry Munday

Captive, The (starts 7/12)

Crew, The

Dark Places (starts 7/26)

Date And Switch

Don Jon,

End Of The Tour, The (starts 7/26)

Enemy (starts 7/12)

Ex Machina (starts 7/26)

Five Fingers

Ginger & Rosa (starts 7/12)

Glimpse Inside The Mind Of Charles Swan III, A (starts 7/12)

High Rise

Hobo With A Shotgun

Horrible Bosses 2 (starts 7/10)

How To Talk To Girls At Parties (starts 7/24)

In The Fade

John Dies At The End

Laggies (starts 7/12)

Lean On Pete (starts 7/5)

Live!

Locke (starts 7/12)

Melancholia

Mississippi Grind (starts 7/26)

Mojave (starts 7/26)

Most Violent Year, A (starts 7/12)

Northmen: A Viking Saga

Obvious Child (starts 7/12)

Please Stand By

Remember (starts 7/26)

Revenge Of The Green Dragons (starts 7/12)

Room (starts 7/12)

Rover, The (starts 7/12)

Shadow Dancer

Slow West (starts 7/26)

Son Of A Gun (starts 7/12)

Spectacular Now, The (starts 7/12)

Square, The

Tusk (starts 7/12)

Under The Skin (starts 7/12)

Leaving Plex in July 2022

1408,

Always Shine

Cashback

Cooties

Howl

Ip Man: The Final FIght

Low Down

Out Of The Furnace (Expires 7/24)

Phantasm

We Need To Talk About Kevin

Wuthering Heights

Still Streaming on Plex in July 2022

Aguirre, The Wrath Of God

All Good Things

Awake

Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans

Battle Royale

Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead

Biutiful

Blue Mountain State

Centurion

Children Of The Corn

Cobbler, The

Coherence

Cube

Day Of The Dead

Dead Snow

Derailed,

Detachment

Devil’s Rejects, The

Disconnect

Eden Lake

Europa Report

Extras

Fall, The

Filth

Fish Tank

Four Lions

Gift, The

Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, The (2009)

God Bless America

Goon

Grizzly Man

Half Nelson

Hannibal

Hannibal Rising

Hard Candy

Heathers

Highlander

Horns

Hunger

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

I Love You Phillip Morris

I Saw The Devil

I Spit On Your Grave

Iceman, The

Illusionist, The

Infiltrator, The

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Ip Man 3

Lady Vengeance

Little Shop Of Horrors

Lucky Number Slevin

Man From Earth, The

Mandy

Melancholia

Merlin

Midnight Meat Train, The

Monster,

Mother,

Ninth Gate, The

Only God Forgives

Pledge, The

Proposition, The

Requiem For A Dream

Road, The

Season Of The Witch

Secretary

Short Term 12

Snowpiercer

Stuck In Love

Super

Super Size Me

Superhero Movie

Taboo

Tell No One

This Is England

Train to Busan

Traitor

Transsiberian

Triangle (2009)

Van Wilder: Party Liaison

Wind River

Wolf Creek

Zack And Miri Make

