What’s leaving Netflix July 2022: Star Trek Forest Gump, and more…

A few titles are leaving Netflix in July 2022 — fortunately, you have at least a week before they do! The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

In the U.S., it’s your last chance to stream all seven seasons of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and 30 Rock, as well as movies like The Social Network and Forest Gump. For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is your last chance to watch all six seasons of Dawson’s Creek.

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in July 2022.

July 1

A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-2 🇨🇦

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6 🇨🇦

The Fosters: Season 1-5 🇨🇦

The Social Network 🇺🇸

Star Trek: Deep Spae Nine: Seasons 1-7 🇺🇸

We Have Always Lived in the Castle 🇺🇸

July 6

Brick Mansions 🇺🇸

July 7

Home Again 🇺🇸

Midnight Sun 🇺🇸

July 11

The Strangers: Prey at Night 🇺🇸

July 14

The Brave 🇺🇸

July 15

Radium Girls 🇺🇸

July 19

Annabelle: Creation 🇺🇸

July 21

Chicago Med: Seasons 1-5 🇺🇸

July 23

Django Unchained 🇺🇸

July 25

Banana Split 🇺🇸

July 31

21 🇺🇸

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7 🇺🇸

The Edge of Seventeen 🇺🇸

Forrest Gump 🇺🇸

Friday the 13th 🇺🇸

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia 🇺🇸

Lean on Me 🇺🇸

Little Women 🇺🇸

Love Actually 🇺🇸

My Girl 🇺🇸

Poms 🇺🇸

Texas Chainsaw 3D 🇺🇸

You’ve Got Mail 🇺🇸

What do you think about the titles leaving Netflix in July 2022? Are you going to be watching any of them before they leave? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on June 25, 2022.