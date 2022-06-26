Get a free Amazon Echo Show 5 when you purchase an Echo Show 15

There’s no question digital assistants make our lives easier. From our phones to devices in the house, having access to information, entertainment, and daily schedules at your fingertips or wherever you are can be a time saver.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Unfortunately, outfitting your house with a digital assistance device, like the Amazon Echo Show, can get a bit pricey. Amazon is taking some of the sting out of that by offering up a free Echo Show 5 when you purchase the larger wall mountable Echo Show 15.

We still use a traditional wall calendar here at my house, but I do wish that I could convince my wife to get something like the Echo Show 15 instead. I think it would make a great organizational tool in the kitchen, as well as offer quick access to recipes for cooking or even enjoying music while eating dinner. Key features of this larger screen digital assistant include:

Alexa can show you even more – With a 15.6” Full HD (1080p) smart display and 5 MP camera, family organization and entertainment will look brilliant. You can choose portrait or landscape orientation.

At-a-glance organization – Use Alexa-powered widgets to keep the family on track with shared calendars, personal sticky notes, to-do lists, shopping lists, and assigned reminders.

Alexa can help feed the fam – Get daily recipe ideas, cook along hands-free with step-by-step instructions, add ingredients to your shopping cart, or simply order meal kits or takeout.

Your smart home at your fingertips – Add your most-used smart devices to the home screen for quick access, and see all compatible devices together on one dashboard.

So much entertainment – Catch up on your favorites with Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, SLING TV, and more. Or stream music, podcasts, and audiobooks with Amazon Music, Spotify, and Audible. Pair your Echo Show 15 with other compatible Echo devices to enjoy a fuller sound.

Your memories in full-screen – With the Photo Frame feature, you can use your Echo Show 15 to display your albums from Amazon Photos or Facebook.

Your day, your way – Family members can create personal profiles and use visual ID and voice ID to see their specific appointments, reminders, recently played music, and more.

Designed to protect your privacy – Amazon is not in the business of selling your personal information to others. Built with multiple layers of privacy controls including a mic/camera off button and a built-in camera shutter.

The smaller Echo Show 5, on the other hand, is perfect for the bedroom, living room, or family room. Its key features include:

See your day clearly with Alexa at the ready – Set alarms and timers, check your calendar or the news, make video calls with the 2 MP camera, and stream music or shows—all with your voice.

Add Alexa to your nightstand – Ease into the day with a routine that turns compatible lights on gradually. Or wake up to your news update, the weather forecast, and your favorite music.

Manage your smart home – Look in when you’re away with the built-in camera. Control compatible devices like cameras, lights, and more using the interactive display, your voice, or your motion.

Connect with video calling – Use the 2 MP camera to call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen. Make announcements to other compatible devices in your home.

Be entertained – Ask Alexa to play TV shows and movies via Prime Video, Netflix, and more. Or stream favorites from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and others. Subscriptions for some services required.

Put photos on (smart) display – Use Amazon Photos or Facebook to turn your home screen into a digital frame.

Designed to protect your privacy – Amazon is not in the business of selling your personal information to others. Built with multiple layers of privacy controls including a mic/camera off button and a built-in camera shutter.

The Echo Show bundle is currently priced at US$249.99, which is a savings of $85. It is available in Glacier White, Charcoal, or Deep Sea Blue. If you’re not interested in an Echo Show 5, you can also choose to bundle the Charcoal Echo Show 15 with the Blink Mini, Ring Doorbell, or a Tilt Stand.

What do you think about this Echo Show bundle from Amazon? Will you be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on June 26, 2022.