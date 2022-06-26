Lights, Camera, Crackle: See what’s new on Crackle in July 2022

July 2022 is nearly here, which means new content is now playing on Crackle. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. What are you doing this month? It’s time to see what’s happening in July 2022 on Crackle!

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for July 2022 as we take a look at what you can stream for free on this very fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.

New Crackle Original In July 2022

Funny Girls (July 1st)

This New Zealand-based sketch comedy show has an ensemble cast made up of a who’s who of rising stars in the comedy world including Rose Matafeo (Starstruck, Golden Boy), Jackie van Beek (What We Do in the Shadows, The Breaker Upperers), Kimberly Crossman (Raised by Refugees, Golden Boy), Zara Cormack (The Brokenwood Mysteries, The Tender Trap) and Laura Daniel (The Barefoot Bandits, My Life is Murder). This original series featuring these rising stars delivers the laughs as a great showcase for cutting-edge young female talent.

New Crackle Exclusive in July 2022

Life in 10 Pictures – Tupac Shakur (July 1st)

Tupac Shakur’s image is known around the world. He was one of hip-hop’s most photographed figures. But could just a handful of photos uncover new truths about someone we think we already know? This episode throws a unique lens on his extraordinary life, focusing on ten defining pictures, from iconic shots to private snaps. Their secrets are revealed by those who were there and those who knew Tupac best.

New BBC Titles for July 2022

In addition to giving our audience exclusive access to four seasons of the hit award-winning series Sherlock, we are also going to be offering new series from the BBC library every month! Here are just a few of the amazing shows you will now be able to watch for FREE on Crackle!

The Deep

A research submarine beneath the Arctic stumbles upon a terrifying secret with Earth-shattering consequences. Starring Academy Award® nominee Minne Driver, James Nesbitt and Goran Visnjic.

The Last Post

The men of the British Royal Military Police are battling a dire insurgency in the Middle East. Tensions are high in the heat of the desert; any lapse in luck or judgment means death. But life and love must continue with Jessica Raine and Jeremy Neumark Jones.

The Mighty Boosh

In this bizarre and hilarious comedy adventure, Howard (Julian Barratt – The Bloods, The Great) and Vince (Noel Fielding – Lego Movie, The IT Crowd), two zookeepers at the dilapidated Bog Fossil’s Zoo-niverse, find themselves searching for the Egg of Mantumbi in the unforgiving arctic tundra. The egg is a priceless relic guarded by The Park People, a race of people who are small and wear parkas. But there are other characters in the icy nothingness, like the polar bear who loves sledging but doesn’t like Gary Numan, and Black Frost, the deathly chill that makes Jack Frost seem like a warm cardigan.

Red Dwarf

The adventures of the last human (Craig Charles) alive and his friends (Chris Barrie, Danny John-Jules) stranded three million years into deep space on the mining ship Red Dwarf.

The Merchant of Venice

BBC presents the classic play by William Shakespeare starring John Rhys-Davies and Dame Maggie Smith. Antonio’s friend Bassanio is in love and needs money to go courting. He borrows money from Shylock, but when the debt is due, Shylock demands a pound of Antonio’s flesh.

New Channels Coming to Crackle in July 2022

Don’t Go In The Water

Scared of the deep blue sea? Titles like Piranha (Joe Dante, Heather Menzies), Croczilla (Lam Suet, Barbie Hsu), Shark Lake (Dolph Lundgren, Sara Malakul Lane) and Ebirah, Horror of the Deep (Akira Takarada, Kumi Mizuno) will keep you out of the water this summer!

Small Screen Suspense

Immerse yourself in the riveting thrills in NCS Manhunt (David Suchet, Keith Barron), The Platform (Alexandra Masangkay, Iván Massagué), Start Up (Adam Brody, Edi Gathegi), and Sherlock (Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman).

Totally 80s

Turn on some new wave, feather your hair, and dig through your dresser for that lone singular glove because you are going to get ‘totally 80s’ with films like The Principal (Jim Belushi, Louis Gossett Jr.), Private Resort (Johnny Depp, Héctor Elizondo), Just One of The Guys (Joyce Hyser, William Zabka) and Quicksilver (Kevin Bacon, Laurence Fishburne).

Female Lead Comedies

Feel empowered with these leading ladies in comedy with The Flying Nun (Sally Field, Marge Redmond), One in a Million (Shirley Hemphill, Dorothy Fielding), Cashmere Mafia (Lucy Liu, Miranda Otto), and Bad Teacher (Kristin Davis, Ari Graynor).

New to Crackle Spotlight in July 2022

Horrible Bosses 2 (Premiering July 10th)

Dale (Charlie Day), Kurt (Jason Sudeikis), and Nick (Jason Bateman) decide to start their own business but things don’t go as planned because of a slick investor, prompting the trio to pull off a harebrained and misguided kidnapping scheme. Also starring Chris Pine, Jennifer Aniston and two-time Academy Award® winner Cristoph Waltz.

Locke (Premiering July 12th)

Ivan Locke (Tom Hardy), a dedicated family man and successful construction manager, receives a phone call on the eve of the biggest challenge of his career that sets in motion a series of events that threaten his carefully cultivated existence.

Resident Evil

Something rotten is brewing beneath the industrial mecca known as Raccoon City. Unknown to its millions of residents, a huge underground bioengineering facility known as The Hive has accidentally unleashed the deadly and mutating T-virus, killing all of its employees. To contain the leak, the governing supercomputer, Red Queen, has sealed all entrances and exits. Now a team of highly trained super commandos including Rain (Michelle Rodriguez – The Fast and the Furious franchise, Girlfight), Alice (Milla Jovovich – The Fifth Element) and Matt (Eric Mabius – Cruel Intentions) must race to penetrate The Hive to isolate the T-virus before it overwhelms humanity. To do so, they must get past the Red Queen’s deadly defenses, face the flesh-eating undead employees, fight killer mutant dogs and battle The Licker, a genetically mutated savage beast whose strength increases with each of its slain victims. Based on the popular video-game series and the first film in the billion-dollar franchise.

Loverboy

Something strange is happening in Beverly Hills. Beverly Hills women have become deliriously happy. Not because they’ve gotten the best table at Spago, but because there are roses on their pillows. Because they have a tango partner. Because someone wants to take their picture. Because they pour out their troubles to a sympathetic listener. The unlikely Romeo is young Randy Bodek (Patrick Dempsey), a reluctant Loverboy whose own girlfriend dumped him because he didn’t know how to treat a woman. His summer job as a pizza delivery boy becomes a wild escapade bringing romance into the lives of some gorgeous, but frustrated, Beverly Hills wives. “There are a lot of women out there who do not believe in love anymore-all they want is a little romance and respect.” And a pizza with extra anchovies.

Enemy (Premiering July 12th)

Adam Bell (Jake Gyllenhaal) is a glum professor who has grown disinterested by his ordinary life. When Adam discovers a man who appears to be his double, the identical men meet and their lives become bizarrely and hauntingly intertwined. In the end, only one man can survive.

Barbershop

The daily life of a Chicago based barbershop owner starring Omar Gooding, Gbenga Akinnagbe, and Anna Brown. Based on the popular film series.

Real Husbands Of Hollywood

The pressures of spousal stardom are almost too much to handle for Kevin Hart and his friends in this faux-reality comedy.

Happy Valley

Sarah Lancashire stars as Catherine Cawood, a police sergeant in a small town where drunkards, drug addicts and teenage pregnancies are a way of life. Her world is turned upside down when the man she thinks is responsible for her daughter’s death is released from prison.

The Joy of Painting With Bob Ross

Bob Ross offers soothing words of encouragement to viewers and painting hobbyists in this enormously popular series which has captivated audiences worldwide since 1982. It is the most-watched, most-recognized television art program in history. Ross is a virtual cult figure, with nearly 1.5 million Facebook followers and 3,000 instructors, globally. His soothing, nurturing personality is therapy for the weary, and his respect for nature and wildlife helps heighten environmental awareness.

Also New on Crackle in July 2022

The Spectacular Now (Premiering July 12th)

From the writers of (500) Days of Summer, effortless charmer Sutter Keely (Miles Teller – Top Gun Maverick) unexpectedly falls for “good girl” Aimee Finnicky (Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies) in this authentic and charming portrait about the perilous business of young love and growing up.

Under The Skin (Premiering July 12th)

A voluptuous woman of unknown origin (Scarlett Johansson) combs the highways in search of isolated men, luring a series of lost souls into an otherworldly lair. From visionary director Jonathan Glazer comes a masterpiece of science fiction.

Ginger & Rosa (Premiering July 12th)

In 1962 London, the lifelong friendship between two teenagers (Elle Fanning and Alice Englert) dissolves after one seduces the other’s father.

Lean on Pete (Premiering July 5th)

When 15-year-old Charley (Charlie Plummer) rescues an aging racehorse, Lean on Pete, from imminent slaughter, the two embark on a treacherous odyssey across the new American frontier in search of a new home. Also starring Steve Buscemi and Chloë Sevigny.

The Adderall Diaries (Premiering July 12th)

Nothing is what it seems in this riveting thriller, where a troubled writer (James Franco) is thrown into a passionate affair and forced to confront the secrets of his past while investigating a scandalous high-profile murder.

Additional New Movies in July 2022

1480 Radio Pirates (premiering July 1st)

Above the Shadows (premiering July 14th)

Acres and Acres (premiering July 21st)

Addicted to Fresno (premiering July 21st)

After So Many Days (premiering July 1st)

Age Out (premiering July 21st)

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III (premiering July 12th)

Anguish (premiering July 21st)

Animation Outlaws (premiering July 1st)

Armstrong (premiering July 14th)

Attention Attention (premiering July 1st)

Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of (premiering July 1st)

Bali: Beats of Paradise (premiering July 1st)

Balloon Man (premiering July 21st)

Barney Thomson (premiering July 21st)

Bit x Bit: In Bitcoin We Trust (premiering July 14th)

BlaxploItalian (premiering July 14th)

Charlotte Who? A Gaelic Football Story in America (premiering July 1st)

Enemy (premiering July 12th)

Escape from Ensenada (premiering July 21st)

Falling for Christmas (premiering July 1st)

Forgotten Battalion (premiering July 21st)

Ginger & Rosa (premiering July 12th)

Going to Brazil (premiering July 21st)

Humboldt: The New Season (premiering July 1st)

Influence (premiering July 14th)

Iris Warriors (premiering July 21st)

Ken Foster (premiering July 14th)

Lean on Pete (premiering July 5th)

Legion of Brothers (premiering July 14th)

Love Chronicles (premiering July 1st)

Making Waves (premiering July 14th)

Manifest Destiny Down: Spacetime (premiering July 1st)

Miami (premiering July 1st)

My True Fairytale (premiering July 21st)

Ping Pong Summer (premiering July 21st)

Public Enemy Number One (premiering July 21st)

Road to Hell (premiering July 21st)

Sidemen: Long Road to Glory (premiering July 1st)

Someday Isles (premiering July 21st)

Supremacy (premiering July 7th)

The Bill Murray Experience (premiering July 21st)

The Endless Season (premiering July 14th)

The Feels (premiering July 21st)

The Fight Within (premiering July 7th)

The Food Cure (premiering July 1st)

The Holy Game (premiering July 14th)

The Legend of Tayos (premiering July 14th)

The Liberators (premiering July 14th)

The Man Who Loves to Hurt Himself (premiering July 1st)

The Rest of Us (premiering July 21st)

The Spectacular Now (premiering July 12th)

Tickling Giants (premiering July 1st)

Tin City (premiering July 14th)

Tougher Than a Tank (premiering July 14th)

Transformer (premiering July 14th)

Trans Military (premiering July 14th)

Truth is the Only Client: The Official Investigation of the Murder of John F. Kennedy (premiering July 14th)

Tyger Tyger (premiering July 1st)

Warmed-Over Krautrock (premiering July 1st)

Water in a Broken Glass (premiering July 21st)

We Take the Low Road (premiering July 21st)

What Now? All Access (premiering July 1st)

Where She Lies (premiering July 21st)

Who Let the Dogs Out (premiering July 1st)

Wind Riders (premiering July 14th)

Additional New T.V. Shows in July 2022

Barbershop Season One (premiering July 1st)

Bedlam (BBC Series) Season One (premiering July 1st)

Bedlam (BBC Series) Season Two (premiering July 1st)

Bible Mysteries (BBC Series) (premiering July 1st)

Blood & Water Season One (premiering July 7th)

Blood & Water Season Two (premiering July 7th)

Brave 10 Season One (premiering July 7th)

Cardfight!! Vanguard (English Dub) Season One (premiering July 14th)

Case Closed Season One (premiering July 7th)

Cruise Ship Killers Season One (premiering July 7th)

Dangerfield Season Four (premiering July 21st)

Holly’s World Season One (premiering July 1st)

Holly’s World Season Two (premiering July 1st)

ItaKiss Season One (premiering July 21st)

Jerusalem: The Making of a Holy City Season One (premiering July 7th)

Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple (English Dub) Season One (premiering July 7th)

Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple (English Dub) Season Two (premiering July 7th)

Lady Oscar: The Rose of Versailles Season One (premiering July 14th)

Lost and Sold Season One (premiering July 14th)

LUPIN the Third: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine Season One (premiering July 21st)

Magic Knight Rayearth (English Dub) Season One (premiering July 7th)

Man With a Camera Season One (premiering July 1st)

Master P’S Family Empire Season One (premiering July 1st)

McCready and Daughter (BBC Series) (premiering July 1st)

Monster Rancher (English Dub) Season One (premiering July 21st)

Requiem from the Darkness (English Dub) Season One (premiering July 7th)

Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas Season One (premiering July 14th)

Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas Season Two (premiering July 14th)

Sonic X (English Dub) Season One (premiering July 7th)

The Flying Nun Season Three (premiering July 1st)

W1A (BBC Series) Season One (premiering July 1st)

W1A (BBC Series) Season Two (premiering July 1st)

W1A (BBC Series) Season Three (premiering July 1st)

