Coming to Tubi July 2022: Resident Evil, The Hulk, Kindergarten Cop, and more

In 2019, we started our Coming to Tubi series of articles, but it didn’t last very long due to Tubi not providing their monthly lists. Since then, our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. But Coming to Tubi was back in March 2021, and we now have the Tubi July 2022 edition for you.

Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi highlights some of the new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service so you can plan your month accordingly.

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app, available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi July 2022 edition!

Coming To Tubi July 2022

Tubi Originals

ALIENS, ABDUCTIONS, AND UFOS: ROSWELL AT 75 – 7/6 – What does our government really know about “unidentified aerial phenomena?” On the 75th anniversary of the alleged UFO crash outside of Roswell, New Mexico, comes the Tubi two-hour documentary special ALIENS, ABDUCTIONS AND UFOS: ROSWELL AT 75. We’ll explore why Americans first became obsessed with little green men, the truth behind the notoriously secret Area 51, and proof of alien existence, guided by first-person interviews from the eyewitnesses, abductees, and scientific experts leading the exploration today – all to make you believe: we are not alone.

ERADICATION – 7/15 – When an unknown disease wipes out most of the world’s population, a man with unique blood is isolated for study. Fearing for his wife’s safety, he breaks his quarantine – into a world overrun by monstrous Infected and a shadowy agency hunting them down.

LOVE AND PENGUINS – 7/20 – LOVE AND PENGUINS follows Tilly Monterey, a manager for a non-profit animal rights organization, who travels to Australia to assist a penguin sanctuary in dire need of financial assistance. Working alongside Fletcher Grant, the compassionate head zoologist Tilly learns that once you open your heart and stretch your wings, you may just find the one you want to waddle through life with.

RIDING WITH SUGAR – 7/29 – A young refugee embarks on a quest for BMX glory and the pursuit of identity, safety, happiness, and love.

Action

“Conan the Barbarian” (1982)

“Live by the Night”

“Resident Evil”

“Resident Evil: Afterlife

“Resident Evil: Apocalypse”

“Resident Evil: Damnation”

“Resident Evil: Extinction”

“Resident Evil: Retribution”

“Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”

“Safe House”

“Sicario”

“The Hulk”

“The Perfect Storm”

Black Cinema

“Gridiron Gang” (2006)

“Money Train”

“The Green Mile”

“The Longshots”

“The Perfect Match”

Comedy

“A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III” – 7/12

“Barely Lethal” – 7/26

“Hall Pass”

“Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay”

“Kindergarten Cop”

“Miss Congeniality”

“The 40 Year Old Virgin” – 7/10

“The Sandlot” – now available

“Scary Movie 5”

“Smokin’ Aces”

Drama

“Casualties of War”

“City by the Sea”

“Ginger & Rosa” – 7/12

“Gimme Shelter”

“Lean on Pete” – 7/5

“Locke” – 7/12

“Mississippi Grind” – 7/26

“Southpaw”

“Remember” – 7/26

“Room” – 7/19

“The Aderall Diaries” – 7/12

“The End of the Tour” – 7/26

“The Jacket”

“The Night Clerk”

“The Rover” – 7/19

“The Sixth Sense”

Documentary

“Amy” – 7/26

Horror

“Bride of Chucky”

“Child’s Play 2”

“Child’s Play 3”

“Cult of Chucky”

“Damien – Omen II”

“Exorcist II: The Heretic”

“Insidious”

“Land of the Dead”

“My Soul to Take”

“The Omen”

“Tusk” – 7/19

“Seed of Chucky”

“Slender Man”

Kids & Family

“Daddy Day Camp”

“Rock Dog”

“The Indian in the Cupboard”

Romance

“Along Came Polly”

“And So It Goes”

“Crazy, Stupid Love”

“How to Talk to Girls at Parties” – 7/24

“Just Friends”

“Laggies” – 7/19

“Love, Actually”

“Out of Sight” (1998)

“Obvious Child” – 7/19

“Practical Magic”

“Sleepless in Seattle”

“The 40-Year-Old Virgin”

“The Lucky One”

“The Spectacular Now” – 7/12

“Three Can Play That Game”

“Two Can Play That Game”

“When in Rome”

Sci-Fi & Thriller

“A Most Violent Year” – 7/19

“Braven”

“Child’s Play 2”

“Dark Places” – 7/26

“Divergent”

“The Divergent Series: The Allegiant”

“The Divergent Series: The Insurgent”

“Enemy” – 7/12

“Ex Machina” – 7/26

“I Still See You” – 7/11

“Invasion of the Body Snatchers”

“Jaws” – 7/16

“Jaws 2” – 7/16

“Jaws 3-D” – 7/16

“Jaws: The Revenge” – 7/16

“John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars”

“Land of the Dead”

“Live by Night”

“Mojave” – 7/26

“No Good Deed”

“Revenge of the Green Dragons” – 7/19

“The Captive” – 7/19

“The Matrix”

“The Matrix Reloaded”

“The Matrix Revolutions”

“The Corruptor”

“Under the Skin” – 7/12

“Son of a Gun” – 7/19

Westerns

“Death Rides a Horse”

“For a Few Dollars More”

“Posse”

“Slow West” – 7/26

“The Claim”

“The Missouri Breaks”

“Vera Cruz”

“Wild Bill”

