New on Netflix July 1-7: The beginning of the end for Stranger Things

Coming soon in July
- Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳): A series of mutilated bodies and taunting notes left outside a Delhi jail sends police hunting for a seasoned killer with a grudge against the system.
- Masaba Masaba: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Amid a career crisis, Masaba puts her love life on the back burner — but is it there to stay? Neena faces all kinds of drama while rebooting a hit show.
Netflix Games
July 1
- A Call to Spy 🇺🇸
- Antiviral 🇨🇦
- Big Daddy 🇺🇸
- Blue Jasmine 🇺🇸
- Boogie Nights 🇺🇸
- Catch Me If You Can 🇺🇸
- Cold Mountain 🇨🇦
- The Dark Knight Rises 🇺🇸
- Deliverance 🇺🇸
- The Dirty Dozen 🇺🇸
- Falls Around Her 🇺🇸
- Final Score
- Fubar: Balls to the Wall 🇨🇦
- Fubar: The Movie 🇨🇦
- Gone Baby Gone 🇨🇦
- GoodFellas 🇺🇸
- Heat 🇨🇦
- Hector and the Search for Happiness 🇨🇦
- The High Note 🇨🇦
- I Am Legend 🇺🇸
- The Iceman 🇨🇦
- Insidious 🇺🇸
- Johnny Mnemonic 🇨🇦
- The King of Staten Island 🇨🇦
- LOL 🇺🇸
- Loving 🇨🇦
- Mean Girls 🇺🇸
- Men with Brooms 🇨🇦
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous 🇺🇸
- Natural Born Killers 🇺🇸
- Old School 🇺🇸
- Ouija: Origin of Evil 🇨🇦
- Police Academy 🇺🇸
- The Pursuit of Happyness 🇺🇸
- Semi-Pro 🇺🇸
- Seven 🇺🇸
- Snatch 🇺🇸
- Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Divided by distance but ever determined, our scattered friends face a frightening future. But it’s only the beginning. The beginning of the end.
- The Talented Mr. Ripley 🇺🇸
- Tarzan 🇨🇦
- The Terminal 🇺🇸
- Total Recall 🇨🇦
- Tulip Forever 🇨🇦
- Vampires 🇺🇸
- Wyatt Earp 🇺🇸
- Zero Dark Thirty 🇺🇸
July 3
- Blair Witch (2018) 🇺🇸
July 4
- Leave No Trace 🇺🇸
July 6
- Control Z: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽): Sofía and her friends try to move on in their senior year, but an unidentified hacker with a familiar account makes life difficult for them.
- Girl in the Picture (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In this documentary, a woman found dying by a road leaves behind a son, a man claiming to be her husband — and a mystery that unfolds like a nightmare.
- Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (NETFLIX FILM): Clare and Aidan make a pact to break up before college — no regrets, no broken hearts. But will one epic goodbye date offer them a last chance at love?
- King of Stonks (NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇪): Desperate for startup stardom, an overly-ambitious finance mastermind lies, cheats and schemes his less-than-authentic company up the ladder to success.
- Uncle from Another World (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): After being in a coma for 17 years, Takafumi’s middle-aged uncle suddenly wakes up speaking an unrecognizable language and wielding magical powers.
July 7
- The Flash: Season 8 🇺🇸
- Karma’s World: Season 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY): From making new friends to standing up for what’s right: Karma grows as a daughter, sister, artist and more with new rhymes and lots of fun times!
- VINLAND SAGA: Season 1
Last Updated on June 30, 2022.