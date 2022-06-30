New on Netflix July 1-7: The beginning of the end for Stranger Things

Happy Canada Day to our Canadian readers and Happy 4th of July to our American readers! If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between July 1-7th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in July if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix July 1-7th list which is headlined by the second part of Stranger Things 4.

Coming soon in July

These titles are coming sometime in July, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳 ): A series of mutilated bodies and taunting notes left outside a Delhi jail sends police hunting for a seasoned killer with a grudge against the system.

Masaba Masaba: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Amid a career crisis, Masaba puts her love life on the back burner — but is it there to stay? Neena faces all kinds of drama while rebooting a hit show.

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming this month to the streaming service at some point and include:

Wild Things: Animal Adventures: Rescue cute animals, explore an immersive world and build your dream habitat in this colorful match-3 adventure game.

Rescue cute animals, explore an immersive world and build your dream habitat in this colorful match-3 adventure game. Before Your Eyes: Embark on an emotional first-person adventure where you control the story — and affect the outcome — with your real-life blinks.

Mahjong Solitaire: Enjoy hundreds of tile-matching puzzles. Equip themes and backgrounds, including “Stranger Things” ones, to change the game’s look and feel.

Immortality: A starlet, vanished. Her films, unreleased. Investigate the lost works of the silver-screen hopeful to unlock the secrets behind her disappearance.

And now for the Netflix July 1-7th list:

July 1

A Call to Spy 🇺🇸

Antiviral 🇨🇦

Big Daddy 🇺🇸

Blue Jasmine 🇺🇸

Boogie Nights 🇺🇸

Catch Me If You Can 🇺🇸

Cold Mountain 🇨🇦

The Dark Knight Rises 🇺🇸

Deliverance 🇺🇸

The Dirty Dozen 🇺🇸

Falls Around Her 🇺🇸

Final Score

Fubar: Balls to the Wall 🇨🇦

Fubar: The Movie 🇨🇦

Gone Baby Gone 🇨🇦

GoodFellas 🇺🇸

Heat 🇨🇦

Hector and the Search for Happiness 🇨🇦

The High Note 🇨🇦

I Am Legend 🇺🇸

The Iceman 🇨🇦

Insidious 🇺🇸

Johnny Mnemonic 🇨🇦

The King of Staten Island 🇨🇦

LOL 🇺🇸

Loving 🇨🇦

Mean Girls 🇺🇸

Men with Brooms 🇨🇦

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous 🇺🇸

Natural Born Killers 🇺🇸

Old School 🇺🇸

Ouija: Origin of Evil 🇨🇦

Police Academy 🇺🇸

The Pursuit of Happyness 🇺🇸

Semi-Pro 🇺🇸

Seven 🇺🇸

Snatch 🇺🇸

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Divided by distance but ever determined, our scattered friends face a frightening future. But it’s only the beginning. The beginning of the end.

The Talented Mr. Ripley 🇺🇸

Tarzan 🇨🇦

The Terminal 🇺🇸

Total Recall 🇨🇦

Tulip Forever 🇨🇦

Vampires 🇺🇸

Wyatt Earp 🇺🇸

Zero Dark Thirty 🇺🇸

July 3

Blair Witch (2018) 🇺🇸

July 4

Leave No Trace 🇺🇸

July 6

Control Z: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽): Sofía and her friends try to move on in their senior year, but an unidentified hacker with a familiar account makes life difficult for them.

Girl in the Picture (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In this documentary, a woman found dying by a road leaves behind a son, a man claiming to be her husband — and a mystery that unfolds like a nightmare.

In this documentary, a woman found dying by a road leaves behind a son, a man claiming to be her husband — and a mystery that unfolds like a nightmare. Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (NETFLIX FILM): Clare and Aidan make a pact to break up before college — no regrets, no broken hearts. But will one epic goodbye date offer them a last chance at love?

King of Stonks (NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇪): Desperate for startup stardom, an overly-ambitious finance mastermind lies, cheats and schemes his less-than-authentic company up the ladder to success.

Uncle from Another World (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): After being in a coma for 17 years, Takafumi's middle-aged uncle suddenly wakes up speaking an unrecognizable language and wielding magical powers.

July 7

The Flash: Season 8 🇺🇸

Karma's World: Season 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY): From making new friends to standing up for what's right: Karma grows as a daughter, sister, artist and more with new rhymes and lots of fun times!

From making new friends to standing up for what’s right: Karma grows as a daughter, sister, artist and more with new rhymes and lots of fun times! VINLAND SAGA: Season 1

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada July 1-7th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What titles from the Netflix and Netflix Canada July 1-7th list are you going to be binging on over the next week? Are you going to be checking out the second volume of Stranger Things 4? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

