Samsung’s flagship Q990B and 2022 soundbar line are now available

Samsung’s 2022 TV and soundbar lineup was announced at CES 2022, and the company has just announced the availability of the Q990B and 2022 soundbar line. The Q990B Samsung Q-Symphony soundbar offers 11.1.4ch Dolby Atmos and a full suite of features for the ultimate immersive 3D sound experience.

The new flagship Q990B soundbar boasts the following features:

Samsung Q990B Features

WIRELESS DOLBY ATMOS: Dolby Atmos surround sound without the need for HDMI cables

TRUE 11.1.4ch SOUND: Experience next-level true surround sound with 11 channels, 1 subwoofer, and 4 up-firing channels

Q-SYMPHONY: Synchronized audio using every speaker in compatible Samsung TV and soundbars

SPACEFIT SOUND+: Analyzes and automatically calibrates audio, including bass.

UP-FIRING REAR SPEAKERS INCLUDED: Up-firing rear speakers that project audio above and around you

ADAPTIVE SOUND: Optimized audio with enhanced voice clarity

AIRPLAY 2: Simply pair the soundbar with a compatible iPhone or other iOS device to play music

GAME PRO MODE: Game Pro Mode boosts your gaming experience with up-firing speakers and 3D audio that moves all around you

TAP SOUND: Play your music or podcasts from your mobile device to your soundbar with a simple tap

AVA: Analyzes room noise so that voices can always be heard loud and clear

The full Samsung soundbar lineup can be found below:

Last Updated on June 30, 2022.