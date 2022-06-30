TCL announces its TCL TAB Disney Edition; a Verizon exclusive

TCL has teamed up with Disney and Verizon on an exclusive TCL TAB Disney Edition available on Verizon. The TCL TAB Disney Edition features an 8-inch FHD display, with durable DragonTrail™glass and rubberized bumper case to protect against scratches and drops.

TCL says the 5500 mAh battery provides up to 17 hours of use on a single charge. And the 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM provide plenty of processing power. The 32GB of internal storage, expandable to 256GB with a microSD Card, should be enough to load up your favorite Disney games and movies. Here is what the company’s press release had to say about the TCL TAB Disney Edition.

TCL TAB Disney Edition On Verizon

Experience the magic of free, unlimited access to pre-loaded Disney-themed games, puzzles and wallpapers with lovable characters such as Kion and The Lion Guard, or capture magical moments with the tablet’s 8MP

main camera. “The TCL TAB Disney Edition is the perfect on-the-go companion for families looking for functionality and entertainment in one lightweight package,” said Eric Anderson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of TCL Communication in North America. “Whether playing games and learning with Belle, streaming the latest show on Disney+ or sharing pictures with grandparents from a weekend trip, the tablet is versatile and fun for Disney fans of all ages.” Explore the magical worlds with some of your beloved Disney characters as they come to life on the TCL TAB Disney Edition’s immersive 8-inch FHD display. Verizon’s Adaptive Sound provides an enhanced audio experience, whether you are playing favorite Disney games or streaming on Disney+. Adaptive eye care features such as Reading Mode, Dark Mode and Eye Comfort Mode, filter out harmful blue light or reduce eye strain, while font sizes and orientation can be customized on specific apps for an even more comfortable viewing experience. The tablet is loaded with five unique games and puzzles for Disney fans of all ages to enjoy – including Icy Shot with Anna and Elsa, Beauty with Belle and Lumiere and The Lion Guard with Kion. There’s also the option to customize home screens with some of your favorite Disney character wallpapers for a personalized look and feel. Thanks to several protective features, the TCL TAB Disney Edition is the perfect traveling companion for journeys to community events, family vacations or wherever the fun happens. The outstandingly strong DragonTrail glass display is designed to resist scratches and dings, while the tablet’s Enchanting Blue rubberized bumper case protects it from accidental drops and bumps. The ergonomic, lightweight design (18.4 ounces) and corner handle incorporated into the bumper case makes the tablet easy to transport and carry, with 4G LTE connectivity and a fold-out kickstand for easy access to entertainment on-the-road. TCL

This new TCL TAB is now available exclusively at Verizon for an estimated selling price of $199.99 Verizon Unlimited Tablet Plans start at just $20 per line per month, giving you access to ultra-fast premium data.

