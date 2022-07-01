App developers win $90 million settlement from Google

App developers are the group of people who work on the apps you use on your mobile devices, computers, televisions, and more. App developers are partly responsible for making your devices functional and useable. Now, some of these developers will get a small payday from a $90 million settlement.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Some app developers filed a lawsuit in San Francisco against Google accusing the company of “using agreements with smartphone makers, technical barriers and revenue sharing agreements to effectively close the app ecosystem and shunt most payments through its Google Play billing system with a default service fee of 30%.”

As part of the proposed settlement, Google said in a blog post it would put $90 million in a fund to support developers who made $2 million or less in annual revenue from 2016-2021. “A vast majority of U.S. developers who earned revenue through Google Play will be eligible to receive money from this fund, if they choose,” Google said in the blog post. Google said it would also charge developers a 15% commission on their first million in revenue from the Google Play Store each year. It started doing this in 2021. There were likely 48,000 developers eligible to apply for the $90 million fund, and the minimum payout is $250, according to Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, who represented the plaintiffs. Reuters

It’s no secret that both Google and Apple often use legalese to get the most profit for themselves while leaving others little. The court has yet to approve the settlement, but it is expected to do so.

What do you think? Do you think developers get shafted? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on July 1, 2022.