Rumor: Apple Watch Series 8 may feature fever detection and a larger display

Happy 4th of July! There is no better time to dish out some tech rumors than today. There’s not much going on, and most of America is trying to relax and spend time with family. Today we’re learning that the Apple Watch Series 8 may feature fever detection and a larger 50mm display.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Apple has invested heavily in fitness and health tracking through its Apple Watch Series. The Apple Watch Series 7 can already measure your heart rate, perform an echocardiogram (ECG), detect when you fall, and dial 911. A report from Bloomberg indicates that Series 8 will include body-temperature detection and other health tracking upgrades.

The report indicates that the new body-temperature detection won’t give you specific numbers, but it should indicate if you have a fever. We have very little information on the new feature, so we don’t know how it will react to extreme temperatures outdoors or when one exercises. There are a lot of variables to consider.

The other Apple Watch Series 8 rumor is its display. Currently, Series 7 has the largest display at 45mm. Apple was able to push the bezels further out and keep nearly the same size hardware in this series. A 50mm display would likely mean that the case will be slightly larger for it to work.

According to analyst Ross Young, the 45mm won’t be the larger model available as Apple plans to announce a bigger version, with around 50 mm – or 1.99-inch diagonally. This isn’t the first time the analyst said the new lineup could come in three display sizes. As of now, it’s unclear whether Apple will offer 41mm, 45mm, and 50mm versions or whether it has something to do with the new extreme sports version rumored to be announced a few months from now. 9TO5Mac

These are some interesting rumors but we won’t know for sure until Apple’s Keynote.

Last Updated on July 4, 2022.