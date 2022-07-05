Games with Gold ditching Xbox 360 titles in October

If you’re an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass member, you may have woken up this morning to an email from Xbox. Turns out, the company has decided that come October, Xbox 360 titles will no longer be offered as part of the monthly Games with Gold perk that comes with those subscriptions.

The email does indicate that while Xbox 360 games won’t be part of Games with Gold starting on October 1, any Xbox 360 games that you downloaded prior to that as part of the perk will, of course, still be yours to keep.

“Beginning October 1, 2022, the monthly games provided to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members via Games with Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 titles. “We have reached the limit of our ability to bring Xbox 360 games to the catalog; however, Games with Gold will continue to include exciting Xbox One titles and exclusive savings each month. “This will not impact any Xbox 360 games that you downloaded before October 2022. Any Xbox 360 titles that you redeem via Games with Gold before that time are yours to keep on your Xbox account, regardless of whether you continue your subscription. “Thank you for being a loyal member.” Team Xbox

Currently, Games with Gold typically includes two Xbox One/Series X|S games and two Xbox 360 games. One of the Xbox games is available to claim and download for the entire month while the other is available from the middle of the current month to the next. As for the 360 games, one is available until the 15th while the other is available from the 16th through the end of the month.

What remains to be seen is if the Games with Gold for October and beyond will be cut in half with only two Xbox games being offered or if the 360 games will be replaced with Xbox games, keeping the perk at four free games each month.

