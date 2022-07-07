beyerdynamic announces its first TWS earbuds, Free BYRD

TWS earbuds have been around for several years, and nearly every audio brand has released a pair, except for beyerdynamic. That is until now, as the company has just announced its first-ever pair of TWS earbuds, Free BYRD.

I’ll say right now that I’m not mad that beyerdynamic waited this long to jump into the TWS earbud market. As far as we’re concerned, waiting and working on the product while others rushed into it was a better approach. We have a pair of Free BYRD TWS earbuds in-house for review, but we’ve yet to try them. We have high hopes for these.

Free BYRD’s release marks the first time the company has brought its genuine premium sound – designed and developed in Heilbronn, Germany – to compact true wireless earbuds. beyerdynamic’s obsessive attention to sound quality and detail is paramount in every product brought to market, and no exception was made for its first-ever true wireless earbuds.Let’s take a look at what the company’s press release had to say:

beyerdynamic Free BYRD

“We are not the first company to release true wireless earbuds,” said Edgar van Velzen, CEO of beyerdynamic. “However, we are the first to release true SOUND wireless earbuds with the MOSAYC – Attention to Detail with Mimi Sound Personalization. We’re proud to have prioritized sound quality over market pressures, and with this time taken, have successfully achieved a new level of development in sound performance, offering audio enthusiasts the perfect pair of in-ear TWS earbuds that look and feel as great as they sound.” The unique acoustic design, powerful 10mm driver, and the latest aptX™ adaptive and AAC codecs create detailed sound with brilliant highs and powerful bass. Whether listening to music, watching the latest series, or gaming during a commute, Free BYRD’s engine is up to the task. Onboard digital ANC with hybrid technology gives music fans a sound experience with consistent quality and no distracting ambient noise. Want to hear the world around you? Ambient noise can be easily mixed in via Transparency Mode, so you can go from an immersive soundscape to a meaningful conversation with just a tap of the earbuds. Key to the classic beyerdynamic audio performance is a comfortable and secure fit. Consumers can choose between five different silicone earpieces designed by beyerdynamic’s acoustics specialists to ensure the best possible fit with a focus on in-ear ergonomics. Three additional memory-foam earpieces are included for use during sporting activities, while Free BYRD is splash-resistant with IPX4 certification to protect against sweat during extreme workouts or rain while on the go. Free BYRD’s speech intelligibility during phone calls or meetings remains at the highest quality, even in a noisy environment, thanks to the inclusion of Qualcomm® dual 2-mic cVc™ technology. A total of four microphones, two each on the left and right earpieces of the Free BYRD, deliver natural phone calls. With Google Fast Pair, the earbuds connect to Android devices within seconds, while Bluetooth® connection options are available on iOS, Mac OS, and PC devices. Certifications from both Amazon and Apple also add ‘Alexa’ and ‘Siri’ voice assistants to Free BYRD. Gamers and series fans will love Free BYRD’s Low Latency Mode which ensures perfect synchronization between image and sound. The Light Guide System helps facilitate different user operations such as the Bluetooth® pairing mode by using different color LEDs. Free BYRD can also be connected to beyerdynamic’s innovative and updated MIY app. The “MOSAYC – Attention to Detail with Mimi Sound Personalization” elevates the sound of the Free BYRD to the next level. After a listening test of just two minutes, the sound and settings of the headphones can be personalized within the app and completely adapted to the individual user’s hearing profile. Thanks to the transparency feature, the user can hear their own voice during phone calls, and the equalizer offers

customization of audio content to one’s preference with presets. In addition, the app can be used to keep the earbuds up to date with the latest technology via over-the-air firmware updates. The beyerdynamic Free BYRD earbuds have an extra-long battery life of up to 11 hours

after a single charge. For charging, the earbuds can be stored in the compact charging

cradle/case at any time, powered via USB-C or Qi® wireless pads. If users are in a

hurry, a quick 10-minute charge provides up to 70 minutes of listening pleasure. beyerdynamic

Pricing and Availability

The beyerdynamic Free BYRD true wireless earbuds come in either Black or Gray and are available starting today for US$249 from the beyerdynamic store or Amazon.com.

