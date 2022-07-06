TCL has announced the TCL 30 Z for AT&T and Cricket

TCL announced the U.S. availability of the TCL 30 Z, the first TCL-branded smartphone on AT&T and Cricket. Designed for users that want a simple, basic, and intuitive Android smartphone for under $100, it has the following features:

TCL 30 Z

A comfort-driven visual experience: Paired with NXTVISION technology, the TCL 30 Z boasts a perfect union of smart functionality and simplicity on its spacious 6.08” display.

Smart and pretty: Snap remarkably detailed images with the 8MP main camera, harnessing the power of built-in Google Lens technology, Portrait Mode, and Face Beauty features.

Stay connected: Get up to 24 hours of use on a single charge with the smartphone's powerful 3,000mAh battery, featuring TCL Smart Manager.

Quick performance: Experience seamless, snappy performance on the TCL 30 Z with a MediaTek Helio A22 Chipset, quad-core processor, and 3GB of RAM.

Prices vary by carrier and plans

Simplify your connection with the TCL 30 Z, featuring a 6.08” HD+ display, powered by NXTVISION® for enhanced visuals and adaptive eye care modes. Stay informed and learn about the world almost instantly with the power of Google Lens built into the rear camera or capture dazzling selfies with portrait mode and face beauty in the front-facing camera. Enjoy a smooth performance and stable connection with the MediaTek™ Helio A22 chipset. Save albums worth of memories or songs with the expandable 32GB of internal memory

