Samsung brings back Summer of Galaxy for Samsung users

Samsung's Summer of Galaxy is kicking off. Galaxy owners can access daily content, experiences, and rewards through July.

Summer of Galaxy is here! Samsung is bringing back its annual celebration for Galaxy owners and the lineup is stacked with epic content, experiences, and rewards. Get exclusive sneak peeks to this summer’s hottest movies, amped up rewards, gaming master classes, music content from #TeamGalaxy members Charli XCX and JADEN, and a limited-time broadcast of the Samsung Summer of Galaxy concert – headlined by Sabrina Carpenter. Each day brings something new and exciting. Samsung

More Music, All Month Long: #TeamGalaxy member Sabrina Carpenter takes the stage to headline the Samsung | Billboard Summer of Galaxy concert, offering two chances to see her live – In-person in Los Angeles on July 16 and virtually from July 29 through July 31. Plus, users get behind-the-scenes content from #TeamGalaxy members Charli XCX and JADEN.

Movie Lovers Rejoice: Jump in on all the action with this summer’s hottest blockbusters with movie credits to watch favorite and soon-to-be-favorite films from Fandango and Vudu valued up to $30. Plus, gain insider access to special content and trailers from Amazon Prime and Netflix.

Gaming with Galaxy: Gamers can access Masterclasses with top streamers and can look out for free in-game items for Catalyst Black, GarenaFree Fire, and more. Gamers are also invited to battle it out at the Fortnite Galaxy Cup 3 tournament beginning July 16 and 17 and the interactive PUBG Mobile Livestream on July 30.

Summer’s “It” Devices: Galaxy S22 Ultra is Samsung’s most innovative S series device yet, built with Samsung’s best-ever nighttime photography features, never to miss a moment. Pair the Galaxy Watch4 with your S22 Ultra device to track your summer outings with Galaxy Watch4’s cutting-edge wellness features, from counting steps to pulling blood oxygen readings once a minute.

Gift a Friend: Buy an S22 Ultra and get 50% off Galaxy Watch4 for you and a friend.

Find out more about the Summer of Galaxy on Samsung’s website here.

Last Updated on July 6, 2022.