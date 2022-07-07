New on Netflix July 8-14: Netflix takes a stab at Resident Evil

Hopefully, you had a good (and are recovered from) Canada Day or 4th of July! Now that Stranger Things 4 has concluded, it’s time to look for something to watch over the next week. As usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between July 8-14th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in July if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix July 8-14th list which is headlined by the streaming company’s live-action take on the popular Resident Evil franchise.

Coming soon in July

These titles are coming sometime in July, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳 ): A series of mutilated bodies and taunting notes left outside a Delhi jail sends police hunting for a seasoned killer with a grudge against the system.

Masaba Masaba: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Amid a career crisis, Masaba puts her love life on the back burner — but is it there to stay? Neena faces all kinds of drama while rebooting a hit show.

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie-related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming this month to the streaming service at some point and include:

Wild Things: Animal Adventures: Rescue cute animals, explore an immersive world and build your dream habitat in this colorful match-3 adventure game.

Rescue cute animals, explore an immersive world and build your dream habitat in this colorful match-3 adventure game. Before Your Eyes: Embark on an emotional first-person adventure where you control the story — and affect the outcome — with your real-life blinks.

Mahjong Solitaire: Enjoy hundreds of tile-matching puzzles. Equip themes and backgrounds, including “Stranger Things” ones, to change the game’s look and feel.

Immortality: A starlet, vanished. Her films, unreleased. Investigate the lost works of the silver-screen hopeful to unlock the secrets behind her disappearance.

And now for the Netflix July 8-14th list:

July 8

Boo, Bitch (NETFLIX SERIES): Two senior BFFs make a last-ditch attempt to be seen. But when one of them becomes a ghost, she’ll need to really live her best life — while she can.

Two senior BFFs make a last-ditch attempt to be seen. But when one of them becomes a ghost, she’ll need to really live her best life — while she can. Capitani: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇱🇺): Now living in Luxembourg City, Luc Capitani takes on a new job and finds himself entangled in a murder investigation linked to the capital’s criminal underworld.

Now living in Luxembourg City, Luc Capitani takes on a new job and finds himself entangled in a murder investigation linked to the capital’s criminal underworld. Dangerous Liaisons (NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷): Book smart Célène falls for bad boy Tristan at her new Biarritz high school, unaware she’s part of a cruel bet he’s made with social media queen Vanessa.

Book smart Célène falls for bad boy Tristan at her new Biarritz high school, unaware she’s part of a cruel bet he’s made with social media queen Vanessa. Incantation (NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇼): Six years ago, Lee Jo-nan was cursed after breaking a religious taboo. Now, she must protect her daughter from the consequences of her actions.

Six years ago, Lee Jo-nan was cursed after breaking a religious taboo. Now, she must protect her daughter from the consequences of her actions. Jewel (NETFLIX FILM 🇿🇦): While visiting a massacre memorial, a photographer finds herself drawn to a local woman. But their romance stirs up painful memories of a shared past.

While visiting a massacre memorial, a photographer finds herself drawn to a local woman. But their romance stirs up painful memories of a shared past. The Longest Night (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): Armed men surround a psychiatric prison and cut off all communications. Their purpose: to capture serial killer Simón Lago. Six episodes. One night.

Armed men surround a psychiatric prison and cut off all communications. Their purpose: to capture serial killer Simón Lago. Six episodes. One night. Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳): Click through this interactive special, helping superstar Ranveer Singh and adventurer Bear Grylls brave the Serbian wilderness to find a rare flower.

Click through this interactive special, helping superstar Ranveer Singh and adventurer Bear Grylls brave the Serbian wilderness to find a rare flower. The Sea Beast (NETFLIX FILM): When a young girl stows away on the ship of a legendary sea monster hunter, they launch an epic journey into uncharted waters — and make history to boot.

July 10

12 Strong 🇺🇸

July 11

Animal Kingdom: Season 5 🇨🇦

For Jojo (NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪): When her best friend Jojo falls in love and moves on from their wild dating adventures in Berlin, Paula does everything she can to sabotage her wedding.

When her best friend Jojo falls in love and moves on from their wild dating adventures in Berlin, Paula does everything she can to sabotage her wedding. Valley of the Dead (NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸): During the Spanish Civil War, a small group of sworn enemies must work together when they encounter flesh-eating zombies created in a Nazi experiment.

July 12

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks (NETFLIX COMEDY): Comedian Bill Burr sounds off on cancel culture, feminism, getting bad reviews from his wife and a life-changing epiphany during a fiery stand-up set.

Comedian Bill Burr sounds off on cancel culture, feminism, getting bad reviews from his wife and a life-changing epiphany during a fiery stand-up set. How to Change Your Mind (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney and New York Times best-selling author Michael Pollan present this documentary series event in four parts, each focused on a different mind-altering substance: LSD, psilocybin, MDMA, and mescaline. With Pollan as our guide, we journey to the frontiers of the new psychedelic renaissance – and look back at almost-forgotten historical context – to explore the potential of these substances to heal and change minds as well as culture. How to Change Your Mind is directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Alison Ellwood and two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Lucy Walker.

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney and New York Times best-selling author Michael Pollan present this documentary series event in four parts, each focused on a different mind-altering substance: LSD, psilocybin, MDMA, and mescaline. With Pollan as our guide, we journey to the frontiers of the new psychedelic renaissance – and look back at almost-forgotten historical context – to explore the potential of these substances to heal and change minds as well as culture. How to Change Your Mind is directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Alison Ellwood and two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Lucy Walker. My Daughter’s Killer (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): A father fights for decades to bring his daughter’s killer to justice in France and Germany before taking extreme measures. A true crime documentary.

July 13

July 14

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (NETFLIX FAMILY): Legendary warrior Po teams up with an elite English knight on a global quest to rescue magical weapons, restore his reputation — and save the world!

Legendary warrior Po teams up with an elite English knight on a global quest to rescue magical weapons, restore his reputation — and save the world! Resident Evil (NETFLIX SERIES): Years after a viral outbreak caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker vows to bring down those responsible while fighting to survive against the Infected.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada July 8-14th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What titles from the Netflix and Netflix Canada July 8-14th list are you going to be binging on over the next week? Are you going to be checking out the second volume of Stranger Things 4? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

