New on Netflix July 8-14: Netflix takes a stab at Resident Evil

Coming soon in July
- Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳): A series of mutilated bodies and taunting notes left outside a Delhi jail sends police hunting for a seasoned killer with a grudge against the system.
- Masaba Masaba: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Amid a career crisis, Masaba puts her love life on the back burner — but is it there to stay? Neena faces all kinds of drama while rebooting a hit show.
Netflix Games
July 8
- Boo, Bitch (NETFLIX SERIES): Two senior BFFs make a last-ditch attempt to be seen. But when one of them becomes a ghost, she’ll need to really live her best life — while she can.
- Capitani: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇱🇺): Now living in Luxembourg City, Luc Capitani takes on a new job and finds himself entangled in a murder investigation linked to the capital’s criminal underworld.
- Dangerous Liaisons (NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷): Book smart Célène falls for bad boy Tristan at her new Biarritz high school, unaware she’s part of a cruel bet he’s made with social media queen Vanessa.
- Incantation (NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇼): Six years ago, Lee Jo-nan was cursed after breaking a religious taboo. Now, she must protect her daughter from the consequences of her actions.
- Jewel (NETFLIX FILM 🇿🇦): While visiting a massacre memorial, a photographer finds herself drawn to a local woman. But their romance stirs up painful memories of a shared past.
- The Longest Night (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): Armed men surround a psychiatric prison and cut off all communications. Their purpose: to capture serial killer Simón Lago. Six episodes. One night.
- Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳): Click through this interactive special, helping superstar Ranveer Singh and adventurer Bear Grylls brave the Serbian wilderness to find a rare flower.
- The Sea Beast (NETFLIX FILM): When a young girl stows away on the ship of a legendary sea monster hunter, they launch an epic journey into uncharted waters — and make history to boot.
July 10
- 12 Strong 🇺🇸
July 11
- Animal Kingdom: Season 5 🇨🇦
- For Jojo (NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪): When her best friend Jojo falls in love and moves on from their wild dating adventures in Berlin, Paula does everything she can to sabotage her wedding.
- Valley of the Dead (NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸): During the Spanish Civil War, a small group of sworn enemies must work together when they encounter flesh-eating zombies created in a Nazi experiment.
July 12
- Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks (NETFLIX COMEDY): Comedian Bill Burr sounds off on cancel culture, feminism, getting bad reviews from his wife and a life-changing epiphany during a fiery stand-up set.
- How to Change Your Mind (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney and New York Times best-selling author Michael Pollan present this documentary series event in four parts, each focused on a different mind-altering substance: LSD, psilocybin, MDMA, and mescaline. With Pollan as our guide, we journey to the frontiers of the new psychedelic renaissance – and look back at almost-forgotten historical context – to explore the potential of these substances to heal and change minds as well as culture. How to Change Your Mind is directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Alison Ellwood and two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Lucy Walker.
- My Daughter’s Killer (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): A father fights for decades to bring his daughter’s killer to justice in France and Germany before taking extreme measures. A true crime documentary.
July 13
- Big Timber: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇦) 🇺🇸: With Kevin’s new claim inaccessible and a massive government penalty looming, he and Sarah will need a plan B to keep their business afloat.
- D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In 1971, a skyjacker parachutes off a plane with a bag of stolen cash — and gets away with it. Decades later, his identity remains a compelling mystery.
- Hurts Like Hell (NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇭): From illegal gambling to match-fixing, discover the seedy underworld behind the once-revered sport of Muay Thai in this drama inspired by real events.
- Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In politics, most pursue power. He pursued peace. Shimon Peres’s influence and integrity were instrumental in the founding and preservation of Israel.
- Sintonia: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷): As Doni frets over the price of fame, Rita contemplates a new career and Nando reflects on his chosen path. The stakes are now higher than ever.
- Under the Amalfi Sun (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹): A year after their romance began in Riccione, Vincenzo and Camilla reunite for a vacation on the picturesque Amalfi Coast and put their love to the test.
July 14
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (NETFLIX FAMILY): Legendary warrior Po teams up with an elite English knight on a global quest to rescue magical weapons, restore his reputation — and save the world!
- Resident Evil (NETFLIX SERIES): Years after a viral outbreak caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker vows to bring down those responsible while fighting to survive against the Infected.
Last Updated on July 7, 2022.