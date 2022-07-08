Dell’s Inspiron Plus and Precision 7000 series laptops are now available to purchase

Dell made a slew of announcements earlier this year, and today they are making good on those announcements with the availability of its Inspiron Plus and Precision 7000 series laptops.

The Inspiron line has different options to meet individual needs while keeping performance and quality at the forefront. MyDell Mobile, the company’s free companion app, will also be available across the new Inspiron portfolio beginning July 28, allowing customers to stay updated with their Dell orders, warranty status, subscriptions, new features, and more.

Also available today are the Precision 7770 and 7670, Dell’s most powerful and reliable mobile workstations. The Precision 7670 is available in two chassis options. For those who need more screen space, the Precision 7770 is a powerful 17″ mobile workstation providing desktop-like performance for professionals on the go. Here are quick summaries of these new Dell products supplied to us by Dell.

Dell Inspiron

Inspiron 14 Plus (STARTING AT $1,299 | CAD 1,649) & 16 Plus (STARTING AT $1,599 | CAD 1,899) AVAILABLE NOW ON DELL.COM: Available in Dark Green, the Inspiron 14 Plus has been designed for those who want a smaller footprint. Both Inspiron 14/16 Plus level up the front-of-screen experience with the twin technologies of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The series is available in the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series processors and optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphic. Key features include ComfortView Plus hardware, true-to-life color, 4800 MHz DDR5 memory, and quad speakers offering an immersive, unmuffled audio experience. The Inspiron 16 Plus is presented in Dark Green with up to a 3k resolution display.

Inspiron 14 (STARTING AT $899 | CAD 949) & 16 (STARTING AT $749 | CAD 949) AVAILABLE NOW ON DELL.COM: Powered by Windows 11, the new Inspiron family includes more options to meet users’ diverse needs, with 12th Generation Intel® Core™ processors or AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Processors with Radeon™ Graphics. Key features include a 16:10 aspect ratio, 4-sided narrow borders, and low blue light solutions such as optional ComfortView Plus hardware to ensure creators’ eyes are comfortable over an extended period. Additionally, AI-based noise reduction technology can effectively reduce background noise for clear sound. With new colors, the Inspiron 14/16 are available in Platinum Silver or Pebble Green.

Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (STARTING AT $849 | CAD 1049) & 16 2-in-1 (STARTING AT $999 | CAD 1,299) AVAILABLE NOW ON DELL.COM: Available in Platinum Silver or Pebble Green and powered by Windows 11, the new Inspiron family includes more options to meet users’ diverse needs, with 12th Generation Intel® Core™ processors or AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Processors with Radeon™ Graphics. Key features include a 16:10 aspect ratio, 4-sided narrow borders, and low blue light solutions such as optional ComfortView Plus hardware to ensure consumers’ eyes are comfortable over an extended period. An optional active pen offers consumers a natural and accurate writing experience with no pairing required.

Dell Precision

Precision 7770 (starting at USD $2,489.00 CAD $3,195.99): Dell’s powerful 17″ mobile workstation is designed to be smaller and lighter, with a best-in-class front of screen experience including a 16:9 aspect ratio, narrower bezel, up to HDR 500 UHD display, that hits 100% DCI-P3 and offers ComfortView Plus options, as well as PremierColor.

Precision 7670 (starting at USD $2,399.00 CAD $3,065.28): Power your purpose with a scalable 16” mobile workstation that is available for the first time in a thin or performance chassis – truly customizing the workstation around your performance requirements.

You can find out more on Dell’s website. What do you think of the new Inspiron and Precision laptops from Dell? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

