Samsung Electro-Mechanics may soon supply Tesla with camera modules

Some people do not realize the massiveness of Samsung. The company is well known for making smartphones and smart TVs, but it is involved in many technology ventures, including supplying tech parts to other companies. Many smartphones, laptops, and TVs on the market use Samsung parts, and one of those parts companies is Samsung Electro-Mechanics.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Established in 1973, Samsung Electro-Mechanics is a developer and manufacturer of critical electronic components in Korea and other parts of the world. Samsung Electro-Mechanics began with a focus on producing audio/video parts and laid the foundation for the technological independence of Korea’s parts industry. In the 1980s, the company diversified its business areas into materials and computer parts. Subsequently, in the 1990s, the company focused on developing promising next-generation products such as chip parts, mobile communication, and optical parts.

If you aren’t using a Samsung branded device in your home, chances are the devices you use have some form of Samsung part inside of them. Now, the company has revealed that it may soon be supplying Tesla with camera modules, presumably for the automaker’s elaborate camera system that does more than let you see what’s behind you.

According to Reuters, Samsung said it cannot reveal the deal size or amount at this time and will continue its work in advancing camera module technology. It will be interesting to see if this deal goes through and if these camera modules are an upgrade over the current Tesla system in place.

What do you think? Would Samsung camera modules be a good investment for Tesla? Do you think these new modules will have better technology? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on July 8, 2022.