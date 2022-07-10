Canada’s Rogers Communications suffers outage affecting millions for most of the day

Friday was crappy for Rogers Communications and even crappier for its customers. A widespread outage hit Rogers Communications mobile and internet services, leaving millions without services. The outage also impacted police services, courts, and businesses across the company’s service area.

Rogers Communications responded on Friday to press inquiries saying they were working hard to get services restored as quickly as possible. The outage began in the early morning and lasted well into the evening; almost everyone and everything was affected, including airlines and transportation hubs.

The company offered another statement: “We know how much you rely on our networks. Today we have let you down. We are working to make this right as quickly as we can. We will continue to keep you updated, including when services will be back online.″

According to APNews, the CEO of Rogers Communications, Tony Staffieri, offered a public apology after dealing with the incident. “We know how much our customers rely on our networks, and I sincerely apologize. We’re particularly troubled that some customers could not reach emergency services, and we are addressing the issue as an urgent priority.”

“We now believe we’ve narrowed the cause to a network system failure following a maintenance update in our core network, which caused some of our routers to malfunction early Friday morning,” said Staffieri. “We disconnected the specific equipment and redirected traffic, which allowed our network and services to come back online over time as we managed traffic volumes returning to normal levels.”

