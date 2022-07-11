Samsung may be moving all variants of its flagship phones to Qualcomm chips

The story has remained the same for Samsung Galaxy flagship users. Those in the United States have always gotten Samsung Galaxy flagship phones with Qualcomm chipsets, and Samsung supplied users in Europe and Asia with Exynos chipsets.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Samsung has long made its Exynos chips for its devices but has chosen to use Qualcomm chips in the United States. A new report from Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Samsung may be throwing in the towel on its native-made Exynos for flagship Galaxy devices. This means users in Asia and Europe may be getting Qualcomm chips in the S23 lineup next year. Here are Kuo’s four points in a Tweet posted on July 8th.

Qualcomm will likely be the sole processor supplier for Samsung Galaxy S23 (vs. 70% shipment proportion for S22) thanks to the next flagship 5G chip SM8550 made by TSMC 4nm.

S23 may not adopt Exynos 2300 made by Samsung 4nm because it can’t compete with SM8550 in all aspects.

SM8550 is optimized for TSMC’s design rule, so it has obvious advantages over SM8450/SM8475 in computing power and power efficiency.

Qualcomm/SM8550 will gain more market share in the high-end Android market in 2023. The economic recession affects the high-end market less, so the market share gain will significantly benefit Qualcomm and TSMC.

Kuo has implied that Samsung’s Exynos can no longer keep up with the competition, and for the user experience to be optimal, they will end up moving away from Exynos. It will be interesting to see if this comes true.

What do you think? Are you excited about this move? Or would you rather the situation stay the same? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on July 11, 2022.