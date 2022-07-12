Here are Samsung’s Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day is a big deal for many as it can be a great opportunity to score some good and even excellent deals. We have a general Amazon Prime Day post you can check out here, but we also have a slew of Samsung products you can find below.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

These deals are only valid from July 12th through July 13th on Amazon’s website.

Samsung Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022

TVs, Soundbars, Monitors, and Memory

Amazon Exclusive Offer* 2021 55″ Frame Smart TV – Lowest price to date with savings of $420 (promo price: $979)

Lowest price to date with savings of $420 (promo price: $979) Amazon Exclusive Offer* 2021 Q80A OLED 4K Smart TV – Lowest price to date with savings of $500 (promo price: $1,299)

Lowest price to date with savings of $500 (promo price: $1,299) Lighting Deal* HW-A650/ZA Soundbar – Lowest price to date with savings of $150 (promo price: $249)

– Lowest price to date with savings of $150 (promo price: $249) Lighting Deal* HW-A550/ZA Soundbar – Lowest price to date with savings of $120 (promo price: $159)

– Lowest price to date with savings of $120 (promo price: $159) 49″ Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor – Save $400 (promo price: $1,100)

Save $400 (promo price: $1,100) 49″ Curved Monitor – Save $280 (promo price: $980)

– Save $280 (promo price: $980) 34″ High Res Monitor with 1000R Curvature – Save $200 (promo price: $500)

Save $200 (promo price: $500) Deal of the Day* T7 Shield 1TB – Lowest price ever with savings of $60 (promo price: $99.99)

– Lowest price ever with savings of $60 (promo price: $99.99) Deal of the Day* 870 EVO 4TB – Lowest price ever with savings of $150 (promo price: $349.99)

Home Appliances

50% OFF* BESPOKE AirDresser with Steam – Save $799 (promo price: $799)

– Save $799 (promo price: $799) 38% OFF* Jet Bot AI+ – Save $500 (promo price: $799)

Save $500 (promo price: $799) 32% OFF* BESPOKE Jet – Save $300 (promo price: $599)

– Save $300 (promo price: $599) 40% OFF* BESPOKE Cube – Save $280 (promo price: $419)

– Save $280 (promo price: $419) 40% OFF* Jet75 Complete – Save $260 (promo price: $389)

– Save $260 (promo price: $389) 40% OFF* Jet 75 Pet – Save $160 (promo price: $239)

Phones, Tablets, PCs, and More

Spotlight Deal* Galaxy S22 Ultra – Save $250 (promo price: $949.99)

– Save $250 (promo price: $949.99) Also, get the Galaxy S22 for $674.99 (save $125) and the Galaxy S22+ for $799.99 (save $200)

for $674.99 (save $125) and the for $799.99 (save $200) · Spotlight Deal* Galaxy Z Fold3 – Save $710 (promo price: $1.089.99)

– Save $710 (promo price: $1.089.99) Spotlight Deal* Galaxy Z Flip3 – Save $300 (promo price: $699.99)

– Save $300 (promo price: $699.99) Spotlight Deal* *Sustainability* 30% off Certified Re-Newed Galaxy Note 10 series and S10 series (starting as low as $245)

30% off Galaxy Note 10 series and S10 series (starting as low as $245) Spotlight Deal* Galaxy S21 FE in Lavender, Olive, White, or Graphite – Save $200 (promo price: starting at $499.99)

in Lavender, Olive, White, or Graphite – Save $200 (promo price: starting at $499.99) Spotlight Deal* Galaxy A53 5G – Save $125 (promo price: $324.99)

– Save $125 (promo price: $324.99) Spotlight Deal* Galaxy Tab S8 – Save $120 (promo price: $579.99)

– Save $120 (promo price: $579.99) Spotlight Deal* Galaxy Tab A8 – Save $110 (promo price: $219.99)

– Save $110 (promo price: $219.99) Spotlight Deal* Tab S7 FE 256GB– Save $121.90 (promo price $558.09)

Save $121.90 (promo price $558.09) And, get the Tab S7 FE 64GB for $437.99 (save $92)

for $437.99 (save $92) Spotlight Deal* Galaxy Buds2 – Save $50 (promo price: $99.99)

– Save $50 (promo price: $99.99) Spotlight Deal* Galaxy Buds Pro – Save $90 (promo price: $119.99)

– Save $90 (promo price: $119.99) Spotlight Deal – save 40%* Galaxy Watch4 in Silver (WiFi) – Save $100 (promo price: $149.99)

in Silver (WiFi) – Save $100 (promo price: $149.99) And save up to 25% on the Galaxy Watch4 Classic (starting promo price $299.99)

(starting promo price $299.99) Spotlight Deal* Galaxy Book2 Pro Windows PC – Save $300 (promo price: $1049.99)

Windows PC – Save $300 (promo price: $1049.99) Get the Galaxy Book Pro for as low as $861.99 (save $138)

for as low as $861.99 (save $138) Spotlight Deal* Samsung Galaxy Chromebook in Mercury Gray or Fiesta Red- Save $138 (promo price: 861.99)

in Mercury Gray or Fiesta Red- Save $138 (promo price: 861.99) Spotlight Deal* Fast Charging Pad Duo – Save $20 (promo price: S39.99)

– Save $20 (promo price: S39.99) Spotlight Deal* Smart Tag in Black – Save $10 (promo price: $29.99)

– Save $10 (promo price: $29.99) Fresh style!* Up to 30% off accessories, like cases for your favorite Galaxy devices

And that’s not all this Amazon Prime Day! Additionally, Samsung’s Summer of Galaxy kicked off yesterday, and to celebrate, they’re offering bigger and better content, experiences, and rewards all month long! Get up to $40 off Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, and additionally, Galaxy users can unlock rewards valued up to $25 from StubHub; content and live music from #TeamGalaxy members Charli XCX, JADEN, and Sabrina Carpenter. For more information about the Summer of Galaxy lineup, click here.

Last Updated on July 12, 2022.